Allmendinger wins Vegas Xfinity race

LAS VEGAS – AJ Allmendinger raced to the first victory of his comeback season by passing Daniel Hemric on the final restart in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger this year agreed to his first full-time season since 2018 in a deal with Kaulig Racing. He's friends with team owner Matt Kaulig.

Allmendinger was Kaulig's “Trophy Hunter” last year in 11 races he was entered solely to win for the team. Kaulig then persuaded Allmendinger to run for the Xfinity Series championship while also helping the organization move to Cup next season.

The victory was the sixth in the Xfinity Series for Allmendinger, who retired at the end of the 2018 season rather than drive for an uncompetitive team.

Hemric finished second and led a race-high 74 laps in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Brandon Jones, his JGR teammate, was third.

BASKETBALL

Griffin to sign with Nets

Blake Griffin has agreed to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, a person with knowledge of the details said Sunday. Griffin became a free agent Friday when the former All-Star completed a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons. He cleared waivers Sunday and was eligible to sign with any team.

Olympics in Leonard's plans

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard said he plans to play on Team USA during this summer's Tokyo Olympics regardless of how far his team plays in the NBA's upcoming postseason. The playoffs are scheduled to end July 22. The Olympics' men's basketball tournament is scheduled to run from July 23 through Aug. 7, with the U.S. men opening preliminary round play July 25 against France.

Bryant card sells for $1.8 million

A rare Kobe Bryant rookie card sold for $1.795 million Saturday on Goldin Auctions, an online auction house and repository for sports memorabilia. The sale is an all-time record for a Bryant card. The card shows Bryant, wearing No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers jersey, going up for a shot against a Minnesota Timberwolves defender.

IU player wins Big Ten honor

Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes earned Big Ten women's basketball Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season, the league announced. Holmes averaged 24 points on 82% shooting in Indiana's two wins and chipped in 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest, as well. Holmes, a sophomore, is the first Hoosier to win the award this season, despite Indiana finishing second in the conference standings.

FOOTBALL

Bucs, Brady work to extend contract

If Tom Brady fulfills his desire to play in the NFL until he is at least 45, it will be with Tampa Bay. Brady and the Bucs are working on a contract extension. The deal would lower Brady's share of the salary cap next season.

GOLF

Ailing Koepka to skip Players

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from The Players Championship this week with what his manager described as a strained right knee.

HOCKEY

Capitals' Wilson banned 7 games

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo was released from the hospital Saturday after spending the night following a head hit from Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson. Later Saturday, Wilson was suspended for seven games by the NHL without pay after a Zoom hearing.

SKIING

Shiffrin finishes 3rd after delay

In Jasna, Slovakia, Mikaela Shiffrin slammed Slovakian race organizers after a women's World Cup giant slalom Sunday, calling them “unprofessional” for making her wait in the start gate before her final run for what she felt was too long. Holding a slim lead from the opening leg, Shiffrin was ready to start when she had to wait for two minutes while course workers replaced a broken gate. Finally allowed to go, the American posted only the 11th-fastest time and dropped to third, 0.37 seconds behind the winner, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.