2 local players picked as Junior All-Stars

Two Fort Wayne athletes, Ayanna Patterson of Homestead and Olivia Smith of South Side, have been named to the 2021 IndyStar Junior All-Star team, which was released Monday.

The Junior All-Star team will play against the senior girls All-Stars team, which has not yet been announced, on June 9. The boys junior and senior all-stars will also play as part of the doubleheader. The site for the doubleheader is still to be determined, as are the coaches who will lead the teams on June 9.

The Junior All-Stars will play just one game this season, so the team has just 12 members, the fewest since the series began in 1996. Normally, 18 players are selected for the team, and in five years the team has included 24 players.

BASEBALL

Former pitcher Cormier dies

Rheal Cormier, a durable left-hander who spent 16 seasons in the majors and pitched in the Olympics before and after his time in the big leagues, died Monday in Canada. He was 53. Overall, he was 71-64 with two saves and a 4.03 ERA with St. Louis, Boston, Montreal, Philadelphia and Cincinnati. A member of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, Cormier pitched 683 games – among his countrymen, only Paul Quantrill (841) pitched more in the majors.

Righty Odorizzi signs with Astros

Right-hander Jake Odorizzi signed a two-year contract with the Houston Astros. An All-Star with Minnesota in 2019, Odorizzi was limited to four starts last season because of injuries. He was 0-1 with a 6.59 ERA for the Twins during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

COLLEGES

LSU students stage sit-in

Students staged a protest at LSU over the school's handling of sexual misconduct cases involving athletics. Dozens participated in a sit-in at the football building, news outlets reported. Demonstrators held signs that accused the university of being complicit in wrongdoing. Student leaders met with interim president Tom Galligan following the demonstration during an hourlong Zoom meeting where they advocated for LSU to impose harsher punishments following the report. LSU released a law firm's 148-page review of how the university has handled sexual misconduct complaints on Friday. Former LSU football coach Les Miles, fired in 2016, was placed on administrative hours later by Kansas, where he now works.

Creighton coach reinstated

Creighton announced it has lifted Greg McDermott's suspension for making racially insensitive remarks to his players after a game last week. McDermott created a firestorm for twice using the term “plantation” as part of an analogy urging team unity. The university suspended McDermott indefinitely on Thursday after he had coached in a Wednesday loss at Villanova.

SMU women's coach loses job

SMU women's basketball coach Travis Mays will not return next season after compiling a 58-50 record over five seasons. Athletic director Rick Hart he had decided not to renew Mays' contract.

FOOTBALL

Judge tosses suit against NFL

A federal judge in Philadelphia on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that challenged “race-norming” in dementia tests for retired NFL players, a practice that some say makes it harder for Black athletes to qualify for awards that average more than $500,000. A hearing had been set for Thursday. The judge instead ordered the NFL and the lead lawyer in the overall $1 billion settlement to resolve the issue through mediation. That process would appear to exclude the Black players who sued. The demographic factors that doctors consider during testing for dementia often include race. If so, lawyers say, the testing assumes that Black athletes start with worse cognitive functioning than white people – which means it's harder for them to show a deficit.

NFL news

J.C. Hassenauer will get a shot at being the potential replacement for retired Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey. The Steelers signed Hassenauer, 25, to a one-year contract Monday. Hassenauer, who appeared in 15 games for the Steelers in 2020 and made four starts, was an exclusive rights free agent. ... Tennessee traded offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, the Titans' first-round draft pick in 2020, to Miami. Wilson played just four snaps last season. ... A person with direct knowledge of the move says the New York Jets placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye, a steady playmaker and leader with whom the team hopes to work out a long-term deal.