ACAC releases boys all-conference team

The All-ACAC boys basketball team was released Tuesday, with one representative on the first team from each of the six member schools: Ethan Poling of Adams Central, Hayden Nern of Bluffton, Luke Saylor of Heritage, Ethan Dirksen of Jay County, James Arnold of South Adams, and Joe Reidy of Woodlan.

Regular-season conference champion Heritage is also represented on the second team by Dalton Wasson and Nyles Knapke and by honorable mention Kiel Eldridge. Conference tournament champion South Adams is also represented by second-team honoree Aidan Wanner and honorable mention Trey Schoch.

Baseball

On the diamond

Veteran Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop has returned to training camp after he was kept away for a couple days for violating baseball's COVID-19 protocols. ... Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez and slugger Franmil Reyes rejoined their teammates at training camp after being banned for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Basketball

Heat suspend player after slur

The Miami Heat said Tuesday night that Meyers Leonard will be away from the team indefinitely, sharply criticizing his use of an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game that was being livestreamed. Leonard apologized, insisting he did not know what it meant.

Hall of Fame finalists set

Boston star Paul Pierce, “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh lead a list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2021. The list also includes Rick Adelman, Jay Wright, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Marianne Stanley, Leta Andrews, Chris Webber, Tim Hardaway, Marques Johnson, Ben Wallace and Bill Russell for inclusion as a coach.

Colleges

Trine players win several awards

Trine junior guard Nick Bowman was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association MVP after leading the Thunder to a perfect 17-0 mark. The Thunder also had center Emmanuel Mengnanglo named defensive player of the year. East Noble graduate Brent Cox was named a first-team All-MIAA performer. Junior Bryce Williams was a second-team pick. The Trine women's basketball team also had three selections to All-MIAA teams. Juniors Tara Bieniewicz and Kayla Wildman earned first-team all-conference honors, while fellow junior Kelsy Taylor was a second-team selection.

Spartan honored

Manchester sophomore Desmond Rodgers earned Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown in the Spartans' spring-season opener against Bluffton.

Football

Miles out of job at Kansas

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.

Golf

Canadian Open canceled again

The RBC Canadian Open, the fourth-oldest national championship in golf, has been canceled for the second straight year because of circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

High schools

Area signings

Huntington North senior Reece Colcleser will sign with the Manchester women's basketball team. ... Carroll's Ben Jackson will sign to play golf at Hope College. ... Homestead's Lillian Trinh will sign to play tennis at Trine and Luke Palmer will sign to play football at Hope. ... Northrop senior Madison Brooks will be playing volleyball at Marian.

Iditarod

Musher hurt

Veteran musher Aliy Zirkle's last Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race ended with a medical rescue flight to Anchorage, suffering from a concussion and other injuries to her upper torso after a fall coming into a checkpoint, officials said.