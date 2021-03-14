Middleweight great Marvin Hagler dies

Marvin Hagler, the middleweight boxing great whose title reign and career ended with a split-decision loss to “Sugar” Ray Leonard in 1987, died Saturday. He was 66.

Wife Kay G. Hagler confirmed the death on Facebook on the verified Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club page.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” she wrote. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Auto racing

Cindric victorious

Austin Cindric used a dominant performance and a good restart with two laps left for his second straight victory at Phoenix Raceway. He led 119 of 200 laps in the No. 22 Ford and was never far from the front of the field, but he had to survive a chaotic restart with a couple laps left for his second victory of the season.

NHRA results

Steve Torrence maintained the top spot in Top Fuel qualifying at the season-opening AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. Ron Capps topped Funny Car qualifying, Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Angelle Sampey led the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.

Basketball

Embiid expected to miss 2 weeks

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has a bone bruise on his left knee and could miss at least two weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the injury.

Football

Manchester falls to Franklin

Zac Montgomery completed 22 of 39 passes for 191 yards, including six passes for 54 yards to receiver Harrington Greer, but Manchester football fell to Franklin 50-3 at Burt Memorial Stadium. The Spartans fell to 0-4, including 0-2 in their spring season. Manchester running back Christian Smith ran 13 times for 43 yards. The Spartans travel to Defiance on March 20 for their next game.

Valpo tops Butler

Robert Washington amassed a career-high 199 yards rushing and ran for a touchdown and Valparaiso won the season-opening and Pioneer-Football League opening game with a 24-14 win over Butler.

NFL moves

Detroit signed free agent tight end Josh Hill. …

Casey Hayward Jr. was released by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Golf

Johnson opts out of Olympics

Dustin Johnson again said he didn't put forward his name to be among the maximum of four Americans who can play in the Olympics. The Masters champion is No. 1 in the world.

Tennis

On the court

Nikoloz Basilashvili downed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the final of the Qatar Open for his fourth ATP title.

Garbiñe Muguruza ended her almost two-year wait for a title with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win against Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the Dubai Championships.