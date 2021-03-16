Musher wins 5th Iditarod race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Dallas Seavey on Monday won the pandemic-shortened Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, matching the most wins ever by a musher.

Seavey brought his 10 dogs across the finish line near Willow, Alaska, with a healthy lead over Aaron Burmeister.

It's the fifth title for Seavey, 34. He matches the five-win threshold that only one other musher has accomplished. Rick Swenson won his five titles between 1977 and 1991.

Seavey won four titles in a five-year span, starting in 2012. He last raced in 2017 after Iditarod officials said four of his dogs tested positive for a banned opioid painkiller.

