Indiana, Purdue stars receive recognition

Purdue center Trevion Williams earned First Team All-District honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the United States Basketball Writers Association, the Boilermakers announced Tuesday. Williams is averaging 15.6 points, 9 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting better than 52% from the field.

The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award finalist has 10 double-doubles this season and his six games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds are the second-most among players in the NCAA Tournament. His 20 career double-doubles in three seasons are 16th in school history.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis earned Honorable Mention All-American honors from the Associated Press. Jackson-Davis, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, averaged 19.1 points, 9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks during his sophomore season. He was in the top five in the Big Ten in all three categories and was also fifth in field goal percentage at 51.7%.

Gonzaga and Baylor hold down a bunch of spots on The Associated Press All-America teams.

The Bulldogs' Corey Kispert and the Bears' Jared Butler led the way with first-team nods. They were joined by unanimous pick Luka Garza of Iowa, a two-time selection, along with Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State.

Basketball

Butler leads Heat over Cavaliers

In Miami, Jimmy Butler had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Bam Adebayo returned from a knee issue and finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Heat eased past the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 on Tuesday night. Collin Sexton scored 21 for Cleveland, which got 16 points and eight rebounds from JaVale McGee.

Lavine's 40 helps Bulls beat OKC

Zach LaVine scored 40 points, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Tuesday. LaVine led the way as Chicago shot 51% (48 for 94) from the field. The All-Star guard was 7 for 12 from 3-point range. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points for Oklahoma City.

New Mexico hires Richard Pitino

Richard Pitino was hired on Tuesday as New Mexico's head coach, hours after Minnesota fired him following eight seasons with the Gophers. He's replacing Paul Weir, who went 58-63 in four seasons.

Coach firings

Iowa State and men's basketball coach Steve Prohm have agreed to part ways. The Cyclones were 2-22 overall, 0-18 in the Big 12. They lost their last 18 games. ...

The Utah Utes have let go of basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak after 10 seasons and a 183-139 record.

Football

Brees gets start on Irish games

Drew Brees joined NBC Sports on Monday, a day after announcing his retirement from the NFL. He will serve as an analyst for Notre Dame games as well as work from the studio during “Football Night in America” on Sunday nights. Brees will also be a part of NBC's coverage of next year's Super Bowl, as well as have a role in the network's coverage of other events, including the Olympics.

Golf

Woods moved home to recover

Tiger Woods is back at home in Florida to resume his recovery from career-threatening leg injuries he suffered when his SUV ran off a road and down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs Feb. 23. “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods said in a tweet posted Tuesday night.

High Schools

Furst named player of week

Blackhawk Christian senior Caleb Furst was named the IBCA Player of the Week for District 1 on Tuesday. It is the third time this season that Furst has received the honor.

Hockey

Red Wings snap Panthers' streak

In Detroit, Adam Erne scored twice, Jonathan Bernier made 35 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped Carolina's eight-game win streak with a 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.