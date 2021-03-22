Indiana Tech wins WHAC hockey title

Matej Krasny, stationed off the goalpost, dived to redirect a Cam Chabot shot. It worked in a big way for the Indiana Tech men's hockey team Sunday.

Krasny successfully changed the puck's direction to propel the Warriors to a 2-1 overtime victory over Aquinas in the championship game of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament.

The top-seeded Warriors also got a goal from Joel Holmberg at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse, where Bryson Linenburg stopped 19 shots.

The Warriors (15-6-0, 8-2 WHAC), ranked seventh in the American Collegiate Hockey Association's Division I rankings, are guaranteed a spot in the national tournament, which begins April 16 in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the Maryville University Hockey Center.

BASEBALL

MLB news

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Tyler Clippard has a sprained right shoulder and won't throw for at least the next six weeks. ... The Kansas City Royals have given six-time All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez the richest contract in club history, a four-year, $82 million deal that begins in 2022.

BASKETBALL

NBA news

LaMelo Ball has a broken bone in his right wrist, knocking out the Charlotte Hornets rookie star indefinitely. The Hornets said Ball had an MRI exam Sunday in San Antonio that revealed the injury. Ball is averaging 15.9 points and tops all rookies with 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals per game. ... The NBA fined Toronto coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing his face mask behind the scorer's table and toward the stands, plus for directing profanity toward game officials before leaving the floor at the end of a game Friday night.

COLLEGES

Ex-UNLV player to lead team

UNLV promoted assistant Kevin Kruger, putting a familiar name in charge of a program trying to regain its former luster. Kruger, a former Runnin' Rebels point guard, will replace T.J. Otzelberger, who left to become the head coach at Iowa State.

ECAC champ out of tourney

ECAC champion St. Lawrence University withdrew from the NCAA men's hockey tournament after head coach Brent Brekke tested positive for COVID-19. The conference's automatic berth will instead be awarded to runner-up Quinnipiac.

GOLF

South African wins in Kenya

Justin Harding won the Kenya Open for his second European Tour title, closing with a 5-under 66 for a two-stroke victory. The South African finished at 21 under in Nairobi, Kenya. He also won the 2019 Qatar Masters.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Canterbury promotes coach

Canterbury announced Sunday that Deric Adams will take over as the head boys basketball coach. Adams was an assistant coach for the team this winter, when the team went 5-15. Adams will take over from Rob Westfall, who went 17-27 over two seasons.

TENNIS

Williams pulls out of tourney

Serena Williams is the latest Grand Slam champion to withdraw from the Miami Open. Williams pulled out Sunday, citing recent oral surgery. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are all skipping the tournament, which begins Tuesday.