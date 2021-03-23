Texans' Watson faces 6 more assault suits

HOUSTON – Six more women on Monday filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, bringing the total number of such lawsuits against the NFL player to 13.

The claims in the six new suits, which were filed in a Harris County state district court, are similar those in the earlier cases. One of the latest lawsuits was filed by a woman who alleges Watson assaulted her March 5 in Atlanta and that his behavior “is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women.”

All of the women who have sued Watson are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business and claimed that Watson exposed himself, touched them with his penis or kissed them against their will.

One woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. All but one of the alleged assaults took place in Houston, with one woman flown in from Atlanta, according to the lawsuits. The first alleged assault took place in March 2020.

Watson, 25, has broadly denied he acted inappropriately and said last week in a statement he looks forward to clearing his name.

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who represents the women, has said he planned to submit affidavits and evidence from several of the women to authorities in Houston.

BASKETBALL

Bucks' star out for Pacers game

Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sprained left knee and didn't play in the Milwaukee Bucks' game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers. Coach Mike Budenholzer said he believes the injury happened “fairly early” in the Bucks' 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Antetokounmpo played 34 minutes that night and had 26 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds. His 15 assists matched a career high.

Delaware rookie G-League MVP

Delaware Blue Coats forward Paul Reed was named the G League's MVP and Rookie of the Year. He is the third player to win both awards in the same season, joining Tim Frazier (2014-15) and Devin Brown (2002-03). A two-way player with the Philadelphia 76ers, Reed averaged 22.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.80 blocks this season.

Gophers name men's coach

Minnesota has picked former player and assistant Ben Johnson to be the new head men's basketball coach, according to a person with knowledge of the hire. Johnson will replace Richard Pitino, who was fired after eight seasons and then took the job at New Mexico, according to the person who spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the university had yet to make the announcement. Johnson, 40, was on staff under Pitino with the Gophers for five seasons before spending the last three years at Xavier under Travis Steele.

UConn guard questionable

UConn starting guard Nika Muhl, who sprained her ankle in the Huskies' first-round win over High Point, is listed by the team as questionable for today's game against Syracuse. Muhl came down from a shot attempt on the foot of High Point's Chyna McMichel, twisting her right ankle in the second quarter. She had to be helped off the court and her ankle was heavily wrapped in ice.

FOOTBALL

Chargers sign tight end Cook

Jared Cook has signed with a new team, and he will have two coaches who are very familiar with him. Cook said that offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and offensive line coach Frank Smith influenced the veteran tight end to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Lombardi and Smith were hired by new head coach Brandon Staley. Cook said that he had been in contact with Smith and Lombardi throughout the free agency process.

Lions sign kicker, QB, receiver

The Detroit Lions have signed kicker Randy Bullock and quarterback Tim Boyle. The Lions also announced the signing of wide receiver Breshad Perriman. The Lions need to replace two-time Pro Bowl kicker Matt Prater, who went to the Arizona Cardinals.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Signing

Wawasee senior Autumn Turner will be signing with the Manchester University cross country and track teams on March 30.