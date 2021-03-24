Hoosier, Boilermaker enter transfer portal

Indiana guard Armaan Franklin, the team's second-leading scorer at 11.3 points per game and leading 3-point shooter at 42.4%, entered the transfer portal Tuesday.

Franklin has not decided whether to leave Indiana and will make that decision after Indiana hires a new head coach to replace Archie Miller, who had recruited Franklin to Bloomington.

Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler also entered the transfer portal. The redshirt junior averaged 3.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game for the Boilermakers this season.

Wheeler shot 36.5% from 3-point range as a redshirt freshman during Purdue's run to the Elite Eight in 2019, but has shot 21.6% and 26.6% from long distance the last two seasons, cutting into his minutes.

Baseball

Tatis Jr. leaves game with injury

San Diego star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left a spring training game with left shoulder discomfort after making a backhanded play. He will be reevaluated today.

Toronto reliever to miss season

Toronto reliever Kirby Yates is expected to have season-ending surgery on his right elbow, general manager Ross Atkins said.

Hendricks to start Cubs' opener

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross announced that Kyle Hendricks will get the ball when the Cubs begin the season against Pittsburgh on April 1 at Wrigley Field.

Basketball

Brissett named to 2nd team

The Mad Ants' Oshae Brissett was named to the G League's all-league second team. He averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 12 games. On the first team were Oklahoma City's Moses Brown, Lakeland's Mamadi Diakite, Westchester's Jared Harper, Rio Grande Valley's Kevin Porter Jr., and Delaware's Paul Reed.

Colleges

Emmert to meet with athletes

The National College Players Association said that NCAA President Mark Emmert has informed a group of basketball players who started a social media campaign to protest inequities in college sports that he will meet with them after March Madness.

Coaching hires

Former NBA player and college assistant Kim English was hired to coach George Mason's men's basketball team. ...

DePaul is zeroing in on New York Knicks assistant coach Kenny Payne, a source confirmed to the Chicago Tribune. ...

Former Penn State and Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has been hired as an offensive analyst at West Virginia.

High schools

Area signings

Six Bishop Dwenger seniors have signed with college programs: Bryn Benzing with Saint Francis women's tennis, Cecilia Garrett with Ave Maria softball, McKenna Kleinrichert with IU East women's soccer, Anna Yaggy with Cincinnati women's diving, Nick Holder with Purdue Fort Wayne men's golf, and Matthew Jimenez with Trine football.

Hockey

Canadiens games get postponed

The NHL announced Montreal has had their games through Sunday postponed.

Fines levied

The NHL fined San Jose forward Kurtis Gabriel and coach Bob Boughner after a pregame altercation with Los Angeles. Gabriel was fined $3,000 and Boughner docked $5,000. The Sharks were also assessed a conditional fine of $25,000.

Horse racing

Fans allowed at Preakness Stakes

Fans will return to the Preakness Stakes on May 15 but on a heavily limited basis under plans announced by the Maryland Jockey Club.