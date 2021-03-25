IBCA Supreme teams include five from area

Five local players have been named to the IBCA All-State Supreme 15 teams, which were released on Wednesday.

Blackhawk Christian's Caleb Furst and Homestead's Luke Goode were named to the Senior Supreme 15, and Central Noble's Connor Essegian, Carroll's Jalen Jackson and Homestead's Fletcher Loyer, all juniors, were named to the Underclass Supreme 15.

Several other local players were chosen to all-state teams for large and small schools in senior and underclass categories.

Blake Davison of Leo was named to the Large School Senior All-State Team, while his teammate, junior Demetrious Allen, North Side freshman Brauntae Johnson and Woodlan junior Joe Reidy were named to Large School Underclass All-State.

The Small School Senior All-State includes Zane Burke of Blackhawk Christian and Landen Jordan and Jackson Paul, both of Churubusco.

Baseball

Shaw rejoins Indians bullpen

Bryan Shaw has pitched his way back into Cleveland's bullpen. The 33-year-old right-hander, who signed a minor league deal with the Indians this offseason, was told that he will make the club's opening-day roster.

Teheran makes Detroit roster

Detroit selected the contract of right-hander Julio Teheran to the major league roster, solidifying his spot on the team after the former All-Star signed a minor league deal. Manager AJ Hinch also said lefty Tarik Skubal has made the team.

Yankees pitcher Wilson hurting

New York Yankees left-hander Justin Wilson won't throw for several days and will receive oral anti-inflammatory medication to alleviate tightness in his pitching shoulder.

McCullers, Astros agree to deal

Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros have agreed to an $85 million, five-year deal covering 2022-26, a deal awaiting announcement by the team.

Jimenez injures shoulder on play

White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez hurt his left shoulder when he tried to make a leaping grab at the wall on Sean Murphy's solo homer for Oakland in the second inning of their exhibition game. The team will give an update today.

Skating

Worlds results

Anna Shcherbakova, Russia's three-time national champion, won the free skate at the World Figure Skating Championships. Her 81.00 points placed her early two points ahead of Japan's Rika Kihira.

Football

IU adds recruit

Indiana football added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when 6-foot-2, 230-pound Suwanee, Georgia linebacker Denzel Moore chose the Hoosiers over offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon, among others.

High schools

Area signings

Carroll basketball announced Ryan Preston has committed to play at Trine. Preston averaged 10.2 points and was a first-team all-SAC selection. ...

Concordia's Kameron Johnson signed with Saint Francis football. Johnson had 21 catches for 469 yards and five touchdowns his senior season.

Coach fired after anti-Semitic talk

A Massachusetts high school fired successful football coach Dave Maimaron and hired an outside consultant to assist an investigation into reports that the team used anti-Semitic language, including a mention of Auschwitz, in its on-field play calling.

Hockey

Ex-Blues player dies in car crash

Former St. Louis Blues defenseman Bob Plager was killed Wednesday in a car crash in St. Louis. Police said Plager, 78, was alone in his vehicle when it collided with a vehicle carrying two women on Interstate 64. One of the women suffered minor injuries. No other details were released.