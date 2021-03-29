Memphis runs away in NIT title game

FRISCO, Texas – Boogie Ellis scored 23 points, and Memphis never trailed after a fast start to beat Mississippi State 77-64 in the NIT championship game Sunday, giving the Tigers a title in Penny Hardaway's third season coaching his alma mater.

After just missing out on their first NCAA Tournament since 2013-14, the Tigers went into the NIT as a No. 1 seed and won college basketball's oldest postseason tournament for the second time. They also were NIT champs in 2002.

Landers Nolley II opened the second half with a jumper and a 3-pointer that put Memphis (20-8) ahead to stay. Nolley is one of three sophomore starters for the Tigers.

After the first-ever NIT cancellation last year because of COVID-19, this year's tournament was reduced from 32 to 16 teams and played entirely in North Texas.

AUTO RACING

Hamilton wins F1 opener

World champion Lewis Hamilton just held off Max Verstappen to win the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and clinch the 96th Formula One win of his career in Sakhir, Bahrain, Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, took third.

BASKETBALL

Rice wins WNIT

Nancy Mulkey had 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks, Lauren Schwartz also scored 19 points and added five assists, and Rice beat Mississippi 71-58 in the championship game of the WNIT in Memphis, Tennessee. Rice (23-4) won its first WNIT title.

Lakers add center Drummond

Andre Drummond is joining the Los Angeles Lakers for the playoff push. The Lakers announced the signing of the two-time All-Star center less than an hour before Sunday night's game against the Orlando Magic. Drummond announced his decision with a post on his Instagram account earlier in the day, writing “Back to work” underneath an illustration of himself in a Lakers uniform.

GOLF

33-year-old wins 1st PGA event

In Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Joel Dahmen won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship for his first PGA Tour victory, avoiding a playoff when the wind pushed playing partner Rafael Campos' final birdie try to the left. Dahmen, 33, closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 12-under 276.

Park dominates to win Kia Classic

Inbee Park opened her LPGA Tour season with a wire-to-wire victory in the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California, on the eve of the first major championship of the season. Park closed with a 2-under 70 for a five-stroke victory — the same margin she took into the day — over Lexi Thompson and Amy Olson. Park finished at 14-under 274, opening with rounds of 66, 69 and 69.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC crowns new champion

Francis Ngannou claimed the UFC heavyweight championship Saturday night in Las Vegas, stopping Stipe Miocic with ferocious punches early in the second round at UFC 260. Ngannou (11-2)flattened Miocic (21-3) twice early in the second, finishing the fight 52 seconds into the round.

SOCCER

US men defeat Northern Ireland

Gio Reyna scored on a deflected shot in the first half, Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick in the second and the United States beat Northern Ireland 2-1 in an exhibition at Belfast for the Americans' first win at a European opponent since 2015.

TENNIS

Ailing Medvedev wins in Miami

Hobbled by cramps, top-ranked Daniil Medvedev limped through the final few games to edge Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (3), 6-7 (7) 6-4 in the third round at the Miami Open. Medvedev failed to convert three match points in the second set after taking a 5-2 lead. An hour later the Russian was still playing, and on a humid afternoon with temperatures in the mid-80s, he paid the price. He broke in the final set for a 4-3 lead, but by then he could barely walk. To keep the rallies short, Medvedev began hitting high-risk shots. Earlier, American John Isner won a match that had no break points, hitting 16 aces as he edged No. 11-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5). On the women's side, Naomi Osaka advanced to the fourth round for the first time in her career when qualifier Nina Stojanovic withdrew from their match shortly before the scheduled start because of a right thigh injury.