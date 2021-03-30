Rizzo to open season without new contract

MESA, Ariz. – Anthony Rizzo is cutting off talks with the Chicago Cubs on a new contract and is prepared to play the season as free agency looms after the World Series.

The first baseman, who in 2016 helped the Cubs win their first title in 108 years, agreed in March 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two team option years. He has a $16.5 million salary this season and set a deadline of opening day for a new agreement.

“Obviously there's been talks and whatnot, but it doesn't look like really at this time anything is going to be finalized and look forward to just opening up Thursday and starting this journey with this team,” Rizzo said Monday.

His preference is to stay with the Cubs. He won't listen to an offer unless it is at a level close to what he thinks the proposal should be.

Third baseman Kris Bryant and shortstop Javier Báez also are entering the final season of their contracts.

AUTO RACING

Truex wins Truck race at Bristol

Martin Truex Jr. led 105 of 150 laps to win the NASCAR Truck Series race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. Truex won all three stages and beat series regulars Ben Rhodes, Raphael Lessard and Todd Gilliland.

BASEBALL

MLB urging shots for players, staff

Card games, car pools and eating at restaurants may be back in the major leagues later this season. Trips to church and sponsor events may return, too. Mask use would be dropped from dugouts and bullpens, and electronic tracing devices would be eliminated when 85% of major league players and primary field staff are vaccinated. A three-page memorandum from Major League Baseball and the players' association sent to players and staff on Monday and obtained by The Associated Press also stated “all players and staff are strongly encouraged to receive one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines when eligible.” Not many players have been vaccinated, according to MLB, but it expects the pace to increase after teams return to their home cities from spring training. Opening day is Thursday.

Twins sign righty Dobnak

The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Randy Dobnak to a $9.25 million, five-year contract that includes three club options and could be worth $29.75 million over eight seasons with the overachieving former ride-share driver. Dobnak went 6-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 10 starts last season, before hitting a slump and being sent to the team's alternate training site.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area players on Junior All-Stars

Carroll's Jalen Jackson and Homestead's Fletcher Loyer have both been named to the Indiana Junior All-Star team, which was revealed by the IndyStar on Monday night. Jackson averaged 22.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Chargers, and Loyer, a who has committed to Purdue, put up 24.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spartans after moving from Michigan over the summer. This year's All-Star roster, which was selected by IBCA members, includes only 12 players (instead of the typical 18) because the juniors will be playing just one game against the Senior All-Stars on June 9 at a site to be determined, and will not play the Kentucky Junior All-Stars.

COLLEGES

Longtime swim coach retires

Texas men's swimming and diving coach Eddie Reese is retiring after capping his 43rd season with the Longhorns by winning his 15th national championship. Reese, 79, made the announcement Monday, two days after winning the NCAA title. A three-time coach of the U.S. men's Olympic swimming team in 1992, 2004 and 2008, Reese said he would retire after the Tokyo Games this summer.

TENNIS

Barty advances with 3-set win

Ash Barty, the world's top-ranked player, held off Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 to reach the Miami Open quarterfinals. Another three-set win went to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who needed nearly 21/2 hours to beat ninth-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 7-5, 7-5 and earn her ticket to the quarterfinals. Barty will next face No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka, a 6-1, 6-2 winner over No. 19 seed Marketa Vondrousova. Svitolina will play unseeded Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in the quarters. No. 2 women's seed Naomi Osaka of Japan moved into the quarters by topping No. 16 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.