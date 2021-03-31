Concordia selects new football coach

Concordia has named Mike Eshbach as its new head football coach.

Eshbach was an assistant at Concordia from 1995 to 1997, and since then had coached at DeKalb, Paoli, New Haven, Bishop Dwenger, Eastside and Wawasee. During his two-year stint as a head coach of the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, Eshbach went 4-16. He led the Blazers from 2008 to 2016, where the team went from a combined seven wins in his first three seasons to 22 over his final three years in Butler.

Eshbach takes over the program from Tim Mannigel, who stepped down this year to focus on his role as the Cadets' athletic director. Concordia went 6-6 and reached the regional final last season. The Cadets went 59-68 during Mannigel's 11 years as the head football coach, winning three sectional titles, a regional title and the Class 3A state title in 2016.

Baseball

Blue Jays add games in Florida

Toronto will play their third homestand of the season at their spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, because of COVID-19 restrictions. Toronto announced Feb. 18 that its first two homestands will be at TD Ballpark and added 10 games from May 14 to 24 against Philadelphia, Boston and Tampa Bay.

Basketball

Jazz charter forced to land

A Utah Jazz charter flight headed to Memphis had to return to Salt Lake City after the plane struck a flock of birds on takeoff. No injuries were reported. Following the incident, several players expressed gratitude for the safe landing.

High schools

Vikings junior wins race in SC

Addison Wiley, a junior at Huntington North, won the mile race at the National Scholastic Athletic Foundation's Meet of Champions in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Sunday after finishing second in the 5,000-meter run Friday. Wiley overcame gusting wind to win in 4:48.23, equivalent to a 1,600-meter time of 4:46.50.

Carroll girls coach honored

Carroll girls basketball coach Mark Redding is one of six coaches who have been recognized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association as a Bob King Coach of the Year. Redding's Chargers went 25-3 this season, winning both the DeKalb Sectional and Marion Regional before falling in a Class 4A semistate game.

Area signing

Bishop Luers announced Tuesday that Knights senior Naylon Thompson has committed to Saint Francis men's basketball. Thompson averaged 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals as a senior. He was a first-team All-SAC selection and was an IBCA Senior All-State honorable mention.

Football

NFL player news

Green Bay re-signed veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis and defensive end Tyler Lancaster. ...

Minnesota re-signed left guard Dakota Dozier, retaining a starter from last season to compete again for a job that's been in flux for years. ...

San Francisco signed wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who played three games for San Francisco last season with one catch for nine yards. ...

Las Vegas agreed to a contract extension with left tackle Kolton Miller that will keep him locked up through the 2025 season. ...

Buffalo added experienced starting depth to their offensive line by signing Bobby Hart to a one-year contract.

Golf

South Carolina to host 3rd event

The PGA Tour is returning to South Carolina for a third time this year, adding an event in the Palmetto State for June to take the spot of the canceled RBC Canadian Open. The event will be played at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, some 80 miles southwest of Charleston.

Hockey

NHL results

In Sunrise, Florida, Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals to lift Florida over Detroit 4-1. Brett Connolly scored his 100th NHL goal for the Panthers, who have won three straight games. ...

In Tampa, Florida, David Savard scored his first goal in two years and Columbus beat Tampa Bay 3-1. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping Columbus snap a four-game winless streak.