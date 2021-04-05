Spieth breaks slump with Texas Open win

SAN ANTONIO – Jordan Spieth ended a mystifying slump Sunday by giving himself birdie chances and making most of them, closing with a 6-under 66 to hold off Charley Hoffman for a two-shot victory in the Valero Texas Open on Sunday.

“There's peaks and valleys in this sport, but I never expected to go this long,” said Spieth, who went 82 events on tour without winning. “Back then, in between wins, maybe I took things more for granted than I should have. It's very difficult to win out here, and I'll certainly enjoy this one as much as I have any other.”

Spieth all but sealed it with a wedge to a back pin to 5 feet for birdie.

Now he heads to Augusta National as one of the favorites at the Masters.

Spieth, who finished at 18-under 270, moved to No. 38 in the world. He is back in the top 50 for the first time in more than a year.

Matt Wallace closed with a 70 to finish alone in third.

BASEBALL

Brewers trainer hospitalized

Milwaukee assistant athletic trainer Dave Yeager spent Saturday night in a hospital after appearing to collapse while treating home plate umpire CB Bucknor during a game with the Minnesota Twins. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Yeager had been feeling dehydrated after the game but was doing better.

BASKETBALL

Bulls top Nets, snapping skid

Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Zach LaVine added 25 points in Chicago, and the Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-107 to snap a six-game losing streak. Chicago won for the first time since acquiring Vucevic before the trade deadline March 25.

Bucks guard agrees to deal

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday agreed to a four-year contract extension that would be worth at least $134 million if he exercises his option for the final season, the Bucks announced.

HOCKEY

ECHL suspends Nailers' Winquist

The Wheeling Nailers' Joshua Winquist was suspended two games by the ECHL for elbowing Komets goaltender Dylan Ferguson in the head Saturday night. Ferguson left the game after the third-period play, and the Komets lost 6-3. Winquist received a major penalty and game misconduct.

NHL roundup

Thomas Greiss made 27 stops to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay for their first win in Tampa, Florida, against the Lightning in nearly six years. ... Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist, Chris Driedger posted his third career shutout, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 in Sunrise, Florida.

Stars coach leaves game

Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness didn't return to the bench for the third period of Sunday night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes due to COVID protocols. Assistant coach John Stevens took over head coaching responsibilities for the remainder of the game.

TENNIS

Polish player wins Miami Open

Hubert Hurkacz won the biggest title of his career by beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4 in Sunday's final of the Miami Open. Hurkacz, of Poland, improved to 10-0 in Florida this year, including the Delray Beach title in January.