Ex-Tar Heels star Davis to coach team

North Carolina has turned to former Tar Heels player and assistant coach Hubert Davis to lead the storied men's basketball program as the successor to Hall of Famer Roy Williams.

Davis, 50, played for the Tar Heels under Dean Smith before a long NBA career, and he spent the past nine seasons working under Williams.

The school announced the hiring Monday after an emergency meeting by its board of trustees. UNC is planning an introductory news conference for Davis today.

“I love this university,” Davis said in a statement. “I played here, I earned my degree here, I fell in love with my wife here, I got married here, I moved here after I retired from the NBA and I have raised my family here. I am proud to lead this team, and I can't wait for all that comes next.”

Williams retired last week after 18 seasons at his alma mater in a career that also included 15 years at Kansas and 903 overall victories. All three of his NCAA championships came with the Tar Heels.

COLLEGES

Boilers seeded 7th in volleyball

Purdue earned the No. 7 overall seed in the 48-team NCAA women's volleyball tournament, the Boilermakers' highest seed since 2011. As one of the top 16 seeds, the Boilers (14-6) will get a first-round bye in the tournament and will play the winner of Central Florida and High Point at 3:30 p.m. April 15 on ESPN3. This is Purdue's sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. On the roster is sophomore Maddie Schermerhorn, a West Noble graduate. The entire tournament will be played in Omaha, Nebraska.

Irish to play South Florida

Notre Dame will play a home-and-home football series with South Florida in 2029 and 2031, the Irish announced. The first meeting will be Sept. 15, 2029 in Tampa, Florida, and the Bulls will make a return trip to South Bend on Sept. 13, 2031.

GOLF

Tavatanakit wins ANA Inspiration

Patty Tavatanakit survived Lydia Ko's final-round charge Sunday to win the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California, for her first LPGA Tour victory. Five strokes ahead entering the day and six in front after a chip-in eagle on the par-5 second, Tavatanakit shot a 4-under 68 in 100-degree heat to beat Ko by two strokes in the first major championship of the year. Ko matched Lorena Ochoa's tournament record with a 62, shooting 7-under 29 on the front nine for the best nine-hole score in event's 50-year history.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Signing

Leo senior Quentin Peters signed to play baseball at Manchester, where he is expected to be a catcher.

HOCKEY

K's Ferguson unlikely to play

Komets goaltender Dylan Ferguson, who was injured in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Wheeling, is unlikely to play Wednesday when the teams meet again in West Virginia. Ferguson was elbowed in the head by Joshua Winquist, who received a major penalty, a game misconduct and a two-game suspension. Ferguson has experienced neck pain and a concussion hasn't been ruled out.

Pavelich's death ruled suicide

Last month's death of “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey standout Mark Pavelich was ruled a suicide, a Minnesota medical examiner said Monday. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka County said in a news release that Pavelich, 63, died of asphyxia. His body was found March 3 at the Eagle's Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.