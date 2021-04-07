Woman puts name to Watson accusations

The first woman to file a sexual assault lawsuit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson revealed her identity at a news conference Tuesday.

“I'm here to take back the power and take back control,” Ashley Solis said, flanked by attorney Tony Buzbee. “I'm a survivor of assault and harassment.”

Solis had previously filed the lawsuit using the Jane Doe pseudonym.

Solis said Watson assaulted her on March 30, 2020, “in my own home, doing what I love most, massage therapy.”

“I can no longer practice the profession I love the most without my hands shaking during the session,” she said. “I got into massage therapy to heal people. To heal their minds and bodies. To bring peace to their souls. Deshaun Watson has robbed me of that.”

Solis added she had experienced frequent panic attacks, anxiety and bouts of depression since the incident.

The 25-year-old quarterback is currently facing 22 separate lawsuits for assault and harassment. A number of women have claimed Watson is attempting to scrub social media posts and settle the lawsuits before they proceed. A 23rd woman has come forward as well but has not filed a lawsuit.

Basketball

Garza named Wooden winner

Luka Garza of Iowa won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation's top men's college basketball player. He has also collected the same honors from The Associated Press as well as trophies named for Oscar Robertson and Lute Olson.

Stanford star in WNBA draft

Stanford point guard Kiana Williams is declaring herself eligible for the WNBA draft.

Colleges

Alvarez retiring

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is retiring after a three-decade run in which he transformed the university's football team and later guided the Badgers to their greatest all-around sports success in school history.

Football

Lions ink Dunbar

Detroit signed cornerback Quinton Dunbar, adding desperately needed help in its secondary.

High schools

Fremont baseball schedule changes

Fremont baseball will not be playing in the Southern Michigan Bank and Trust Varsity Baseball Tournament in Coldwater, Michigan, as scheduled this Saturday. The school has determined that it will not be feasible to get all members of the team tested for COVID ahead of the tournament, which is currently required by the state of Michigan. The Eagles will now play a single game at Wauseon, Ohio, on Friday and is searching for an opponent for Saturday.

Spartans tennis ranked No. 8

Homestead girls tennis is the top-ranked local team in the state at No. 8, according to the first Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll of the season. Carroll is the only other local team in the statewide top 30, coming in at No. 14. Park Tudor begins the season at No. 1.

Hockey

Hall scratched as trade possible

Buffalo took the precautionary step of scratching forward Taylor Hall for their game against New Jersey in anticipation the NHL's 2018 MVP will be traded away in the coming days.