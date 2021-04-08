Ex-Spartan Starks transferring to PFW

Former Homestead guard and three-time first-team All-SAC performer Sylare Starks is transferring from Detroit Mercy to Purdue Fort Wayne, she announced.

“Thank you coach (Maria) Marchesano for believing in me,” Starks wrote in her announcement, posted on social media. “I'm coming home.”

Starks played two seasons with Detroit Mercy, earning Horizon League All-Freshman Team honors in 2019-20, when she averaged 10.1 points per game and started all 30 games for the Titans.

As a sophomore, the 5-foot-9 Starks averaged 6.6 points and 3.0 rebounds before Detroit Mercy ended its women's basketball season in late January following allegations of player mistreatment from first-year coach AnnMarie Gilbert.

Starks was one of 14 players whose parents signed a letter addressed to Detroit Mercy athletic director Robert Vowels that accused Gilbert of “emotional, mental and physical abuse.”

The former Spartan's transfer to PFW comes little more than a week after the Mastodons hired Marchesano as their new coach.

Colleges

Arizona's Miller fired amid probe

Arizona has parted ways with men's basketball coach Sean Miller as the program awaits its fate in an NCAA infractions investigation. The school announced that Miller will be leaving the program and associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach.

USF releasing more tickets

Saint Francis will release 100 additional tickets for Saturday's MSFA Mideast League game against Marian. Tickets, wich are priced at $7, will go on sale at 10 a.m. today and are available online at www.saintfranciscougars.com/online-tickets.

Football

Bengals release veteran Bernard

Cincinnati continued to part with veterans when they released running back Giovani Bernard. Bernard, a fan favorite who had a year left on a two-year contract that would have paid him $4.1 million in 2021, played his entire eight-year NFL career in Cincinnati and established himself as a reliable blocking back and receiver.

Dallas signs pair

Dallas signed punter Bryan Anger and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, adding depth at both positions for offseason workouts. Anger figures to be competition for Hunter Niswander at training camp.

Heisman winner to be at draft

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama is scheduled to appear in person in Cleveland at the NFL draft. Smith, the wide receiver projected to be a high first-round pick, is among a group of players who have accepted their invitations to attend the draft.

Schwartz joins Titans as DC

Tennessee hired veteran defensive coordinator and former Lions head coach Jim Schwartz as a senior defensive assistant. Schwartz has been defensive coordinator for 14 NFL seasons, the last five with Philadelphia. The Eagles ranked third in the NFL last season with 49 sacks, a category the Titans ranked ahead of only Jacksonville and Cincinnati in last season.

Hockey

Canucks outbreak hits 25 on team

Vancouver said 25 players and coaches have tested positive in a COVID-19 outbreak involving a variant of the virus. The team said that 21 players, including three from the taxi squad, and four members of the coaching staff have tested positive, and one other player is considered a close contact.