Cougars miss NAIA football tournament

For the first time since the 2014 season and just the fourth time in the 23 seasons, Saint Francis will not have the opportunity to compete for a national football championship. The NAIA announced Sunday night the 16-team field for the Football Championship Series, and USF (2-2), which finished the season ranked 17th, was not selected as a participant.

The Cougars finished third in the Mid-States Football Association Mideast League.

The two teams finishing ahead of Saint Francis, champion Concordia-Ann Arbor (5-0) and runner-up Marian (5-1), were both selected for the postseason tournament.

Concordia, the No. 5 seed, will play No. 12 seed Georgetown (Kentucky) (6-1). Marian, which beat the Cougars 41-34 at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium on Saturday, the No. 9 seed, will take on No. 8-seeded Reinhardt (8-0).

Saint Francis announced an abbreviated seven-game spring schedule after COVID-19 forced the NAIA to move its national tournament to the spring.

The Cougars saw three games canceled – the season opener against Madonna on Feb. 21, a home game March 27 against Lawrence Tech and a game at Siena Heights on April 3 – due to positive COVID tests within each of those respective programs.

AUTO RACING

Driver claims 1st Xfinity win

Josh Berry passed Ty Gibbs with 28 laps to go and pulled away for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in a rain-delayed race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

BASKETBALL

A-Rod to buy Timberwolves

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore signed a letter of intent Saturday to buy the Timberwolves and keep the NBA team in Minnesota, owner Glen Taylor said. The agreement, which also includes the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx, opens a 30-day window for negotiations to be finalized. The Athletic first reported the $1.5 billion sale. Under the conditions of the deal, Taylor would keep control of the club for the next two years and bring on Rodriguez and Lore as partners until a handover in 2023.

NBA news

Kyrie Irving will miss Brooklyn's game in Minnesota tonight, leaving the Nets without two of their three All-Stars. The Nets said Irving is out for personal reasons/family matter. The Nets are already without James Harden because of a right hamstring injury. LaMarcus Aldridge will also miss the game with a non-COVID-19 illness. ...

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman, the second overall pick in the draft, tore his meniscus in his right knee and could be out for the rest of the season, ESPN reported, after a collision Saturday night with the Rockets' KJ Martin.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Commitment

Homestead junior Nate Anderson announced his commitment to play football at Western Michigan. Anderson had 49 catches for 1,130 yards and 17 touchdowns last season and was a first-team All-SAC selection at wide receiver.

HOCKEY

Knights' goalie matches Belfour

Marc-Andre Fleury tied Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history with 484 wins, making 14 saves in the Vegas Golden Knights' 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. Fleury also moved into a tie for 15th with Patrick Roy with 66 shutouts.

SWIMMING

Ledecky's 1,500 fastest of year

Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Pro Swim Series meet in Mission Viejo, California, with the world's fastest time this year. She touched in 15 minutes, 40.55 seconds in the outdoor pool. The women's 1,500 will be an Olympic event for the first time at the Tokyo Games.