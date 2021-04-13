K's goalie Lekkas shuttles back to AHL

Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas is headed back to Rochester of the American Hockey League.

The rookie had a previous stint with the Americans – stopping 25 of 29 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Syracuse on March 29 – and returned to Fort Wayne last week.

Including two games over the weekend, Lekkas is 7-2-2 with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage for Fort Wayne.

The Komets still have goalies Dylan Ferguson and Louis-Philip Guindon.

BASEBALL

TinCaps to begin selling tickets

The TinCaps will begin selling single-game tickets for this season at 10 a.m. April 20, the team announced. The tickets will go on sale at at www.tincapstickets.com. Fans may also buy tickets by calling 260-482-6400 or visiting the Parkview Field ticket office. Opening Day at Parkview Field is May 4. The downtown stadium will have a reduced capacity at the start of the season.

BASKETBALL

NBA fines Kings' Fox $20,000

Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox was fined $20,000 for criticizing the officiating after the Kings' 128-112 loss to the Utah Jazz over the weekend.

COLLEGES

MSU's Henry to enter draft

Aaron Henry has decided to skip his senior season at Michigan State to enter the NBA draft. Henry said he plans to sign with an agent.

Eastern Michigan hires alumnus

Eastern Michigan hired Stan Heath as its new men's basketball coach. Heath, 56, an EMU alum, returns to the Mid-American Conference. He was previously the coach at Kent State, leading that program to the Elite Eight in 2002. He also guided Arkansas to the NCAA Tournament in 2006 and 2007 and did the same at South Florida in 2012.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Furst finalist for Mr. Basketball

Blackhawk Christian senior Caleb Furst is one of six finalists for the Indiana Mr. Basketball award, the IndyStar announced. The Purdue signee helped the Braves win their second state title in three years this month. The winner will be announced Friday.

Signings

Three Carroll athletes will sign with colleges this week: Ryan Preston (basketball, Trine) on Thursday and Baylee Uhrick (softball, Rose Hulman) and Molly Wallace (softball, Franklin) on Friday.

SOCCER

Federal judge OKs partial settlement

A federal judge approved a partial deal between players on the women's national team and the U.S. Soccer Federation over unequal working conditions. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner approved the Dec. 1 settlement during a hearing Monday. The deal calls for charter flights, hotel accommodations, venue selection and professional staff support equitable to that of the men's national team. Players sued the federation in March 2019, contending they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement that runs through December 2021, compared to what the men's team receives under its agreement that expired in December 2018. Klausner dismissed the pay claim last May, ruling the women rejected a pay-to-play structure similar to the one in the men's agreement and accepted greater base salaries and benefits than the men.