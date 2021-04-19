Indiana Tech reaches hockey tourney semis

The Indiana Tech men's hockey team is on to the semifinals of the American Collegiate Hockey Association's Division I National Tournament after upsetting No. 2-seeded Robert Morris 6-3 in Chesterfield, Missouri, on Sunday.

The No. 7-seeded Warriors trailed 3-1 after Robert Morris' Trevor Kleckner netted a power-play goal 8:10 into the second period. Thirty-four seconds later, Filip Schultz scored the first of his two goals to spark the Warriors' comeback.

Zach Bennett tied it at 3 at 12:13, and Nick Papandrea scored at 12:40 for Indiana Tech, which got third-period goals from Schultz and Fabian Granqvist (empty net).

AUTO RACING

Miami gets F1 race in 2022

There will be two Formula One races in the United States next year with the new Miami Grand Prix added to the calendar from 2022. Next year's race will be the first in a 10-year deal and is in addition to the existing grand prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.The race will take place at a new 3.36-mile circuit in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens.

Verstappen wins F1 race in Italy

In Imola, Italy, Max Verstappen won a dramatic Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix after world champion Lewis Hamilton hit a wall. Verstappen led for the majority of the race on the wet Imola track with the Red Bull driver beating Hamilton by 22 seconds for the 11th win of his career.

BASEBALL

Ex-Reds star Bruce retires

Former Cincinnati outfielder Jay Bruce, who made the New York Yankees' opening-day roster, announced he is retiring Sunday, just 15 days past his 34th birthday. He hit .118 with one homer and three RBI in 39 plate appearances this year. Bruce had a .244 average with 319 homers and 951 RBI in 14 major league seasons with Cincinnati (2008-16), the New York Mets (2016-18), Cleveland (2017), Seattle (2019), Philadelphia (2019-20) and the Yankees.

MLB news

Tonight's scheduled game in between Minnesota and the Oakland Athletics has been postponed because of the Twins' continued COVID-19 problems. Major League Baseball said the Twins and A's are tentatively scheduled for a straight doubleheader Tuesday as a makeup. ...

The Washington Nationals placed right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list because of right shoulder inflammation. ...

San Francisco Giants closer Jake McGee and right-hander Logan Webb went on the injured list before Sunday's game at Miami because they're feeling lingering effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.

TENNIS

Tsitsipas wins at Monte Carlo

In Monaco, Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set, beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-3 for his first title this year and sixth overall.

Federer to play in French Open

Roger Federer, the No. 8 player on the ATP tour, announced he will play at the French Open, and the Swiss star is preparing for it on home clay at a tournament in Geneva next month.

CLARIFICATION

All-NEI teams selection process

The Journal Gazette's All-Northeast Indiana boys and girls basketball teams were announced on Page 5B on Sunday. The teams are selected by Victoria Jacobsen, the high school sports editor. She draws on coach-selected all-conference teams, her own reporting, observations and season statistics.