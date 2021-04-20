Goode joins Furst on state All-Star team

Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst of Blackhawk Christian and Luke Goode of Homestead were both among the 14 players named 2021 IndyStar Indiana Boys All-Stars on Monday.

The All-Star team will play three games in June, one at home against the Junior All-Stars (which includes Homestead's Fletcher Loyer and Carroll's Jalen Jackson) and a home-and-home against the Kentucky All-Stars.

The other 12 players selected to the team are Shamar Avance of Lawrence North, Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Jalen Blackmon of Marion, Luke Brown of Blackford, Kooper Jacobi of Silver Creek, Trey Kaufman-Renn of Silver Creek, J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph, Blake Sisley of Heritage Hills, Jayden Taylor of Perry Meridian, Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg, Brian Waddell of Carmel, and Blake Wesley of South Bend Riley.

BASEBALL

Castellanos loses appeal of ban

The two-game suspension of Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos for his role in an on-field brawl during the season's opening weekend was upheld Monday by Major League Baseball special assistant John McHale Jr. Castellanos will serve the penalty during the first two games of a three-game series against Arizona that starts today.

BASKETBALL

Clippers sign ex-IU guard

The Los Angeles Clippers signed guard Yogi Ferrell, a former IU player, to a 10-day contract. He averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two games with Cleveland this season. He also played 14 games for the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League.

COLLEGES

Warriors hockey team ousted

The Indiana Tech men's hockey team's quest for a national championship came to an end with a 4-1 loss to top-seeded Adrian in the semifinals of the American College Hockey Association's Division I National Tournament. Indiana Tech's Bryson Linenburg stopped 31 of 35 shots.

Tech advances in men's bowling

The Indiana Tech men's bowling team took third at sectional qualifying in Addison, Illinois, to advance to the USBC Intercollegiate Team Championships May 5-8 in Wyoming, Michigan. The women's team finished sixth, missing out on qualifying by two places.

Top prospect chooses Gonzaga

Chet Holmgren is heading to Gonzaga. The nation's No. 1 overall recruit announced on ESPN that he will play what will likely be his only college season with the Bulldogs.

PARALYMPICS

Endeavor Games registration open

Registration is open for the fifth annual Turnstone Endeavor Games, an event that invites athletes with physical disabilities to participate in various sporting events on a novice and competitive level. After the 2020 event was held virtually, this year's event returns to Fort Wayne from June 24 to 26. Early registration at www.endeavorgames.com/fortwayne/ runs through May 7.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Carroll's Duffus sets career mark

Carroll senior Zoe Duffus ran a career best and U.S. No. 3 time of 4:45.95 on Friday at the Flashes Showcase Miracle Mile in Indianapolis. Duffus, a Penn State signee, entered into the top five performances in Indiana history, securing the No. 3 fastest performance at the distance ever.

Weather presents schedule issues

Numerous high school events scheduled for Monday have been postponed as rain moved into the area in the late afternoon. The scheduling problems will likely continue for the next few days as the weather forecast predicts rain showers giving way to snow on Tuesday afternoon.