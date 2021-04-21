Beasley to lead DeKalb after 16 years at Carroll

Marty Beasley, who has been the head boys basketball coach at Carroll for the last 16 seasons, was approved as the new boys basketball coach at DeKalb at the school board meeting.

Beasley's Chargers teams went 247-132, winning five sectional titles and a regional title in 2010. He has an overall record of 316-197 counting his six years as head coach at Garrett.

The Chargers went 18-7 in 2020-21, beating Snider 63-53 to claim a sectional title before falling to Lafayette Jefferson in the regional semifinals. Carroll went 8-1 to finish second in the SAC, falling only to conference champ Homestead.

The Chargers won at least 15 games in each of the last four seasons.

After he was officially approved, Beasley thanked Steve Yager and Dave Hey, who were the Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent and Carroll athletic director when he was hired by the Chargers, and current AD Dan Ginder on social media.

“Finally, I want to thank all of the players for their commitment to the program, their sacrifices they made to make our team better, and the incredible memories,” Beasley wrote.

Beasley will take over a program that went 9-12 during the 2020-21 season under coach Rod Cone.

Basketball

Player updates

Johnny Juzang, who starred for UCLA in the Bruins' run to the Final Four, is entering his name in the NBA draft but not hiring an agent. ...

Kentucky senior forward Olivier Sarr declared for the NBA draft and will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility after one season with the Wildcats. ...

Duke freshman forward Henry Coleman III says he plans to enter his name into the transfer portal.

College

Thunder soccer wins, in semis

Trine men's soccer defeated Olivet College 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament at Weaver Field in Angola. The Thunder (10-4) got goals from Tyler Murphy, Jared Cromwell, Brian Morris, Alhasan Yahya and Abraham Antar in their fourth straight victory, all of which have been shutouts. Trine advanced to Thursday's semifinals, where it will face either Calvin or Albion. Location and time are to be determined.

Tech women's lacrosse ousted

The Indiana Tech women's lacrosse season ended with a 16-6 loss to Siena Heights in the WHAC Tournament quarterfinals at Adrian, Michigan. Scoring for the Warriors were Brooke Buhr, Abby Barkdull (2), Abbey Wilson (2); and Madi Jarvis.

Volleyball

Warriors win in NAIA tourney

Indiana Tech men's volleyball won its opening match in pool play at the NAIA National Championship, upsetting No. 3 seed Campbellsville 3-1 (25-27, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23) at the Charles S. Johnson Wellness Center in Des Moines, Iowa. The No. 11 seed Warriors (17-5) will next face No. 6 Vanguard at 11 a.m. today. Tech outside hitter Daynte Stewart led the way against Campbellsville (26-4) with 14 kills, nine digs, two aces and two blocks. Joey Hermes had 16 digs for the Warriors and Mason Milan chipped in 12 and seven kills.