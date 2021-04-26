Nadal wins Barcelona tourney for 12th time

Rafael Nadal saved a match point on his way to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5 on Sunday in the Barcelona Open final, winning the title for a record 12th time.

It was the first title of the year for the third-ranked Nadal, who has been struggling to find his best form. He secured the clay-court title by converting on his third match point.

The match lasted 3 hours, 38 minutes, making it the longest best-of-three-set ATP final since stats started being tracked in 1991. It was also the longest best-of-three ATP match so far this year.

It was Nadal's seventh title in the last 10 editions of the Barcelona Open, and 12th in 16 editions. The tournament was not played last year because of the pandemic.

COLLEGES

PFW men 4th at Horizon golf

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's golf team is in fourth place after the first day of the Horizon League championship, which is being played at the Kampen Course at Purdue University. Mastodon Luke Miller is in third place, two shots behind leader Thomas Giroux of Oakland, after shooting an even-par 72, and his teammate Kasey Lilly is one shot behind after shooting a 73. Burke Pitz carded a 76 and Jacob Deakyne an 83. The Mastodons recorded a team score of 304 and will resume play at 8:15 a.m. today.

PFW women shoot 323

Three Purdue Fort Wayne women's golfers – Anna Olafsdottir, Kennedy Brooker and Laura Caetano – each shot 80 in the first round of the Horizon League championship, which is being played at Purdue's Ackerman-Allen Course. The Mastodons shot 323 as a team in the first round. Youngstown State was leading with a team score of 296, and Green Bay was a stroke behind. PFW will tee off at 8:30 a.m. today.

Warriors make lacrosse tourney

Indiana Tech is one of eight teams selected for the 2021 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Invitational, whose field was announced Sunday. The Warriors, a No. 2 seed who will be competing for the fourth time in the event's five-year history, will be playing seventh-seeded Concordia (Michigan) at 7 p.m. on May 6 in Savannah, Georgia. The Warriors are 16-1, including 6-0 against Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference teams, and beat Lourdes and Concordia in the WHAC tournament Friday and Saturday.

C. Michigan QB shot, in hospital

An off-campus shooting left two Central Michigan University students, including quarterback John Keller, hospitalized Sunday for gunshot wounds. Officers with the Isabella County, Michigan, sheriff's office were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday to an apartment complex near the Mount Pleasant campus for reports of a shooting.

FOOTBALL

Raiders playoff hero dies

Mike Davis, the former Raiders defensive back who made one of the most memorable interceptions in team history, has died. He was 65. The former Colorado star will always be remembered for his interception at the end of a playoff win at Cleveland on Jan. 4, 1981. With the Raiders protecting a 14-12 lead with less than one minute remaining, the Browns had the ball at the Oakland 13 in position for a potential winning field goal. Quarterback Brian Sipe threw to Ozzie Newsome in the end zone, but Davis cut in front and intercepted the pass to seal the victory that sent the Raiders to the AFC title game.

Olympics

Tokyo to drop quarantine

Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC are to unveil new plans this week to explain how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes can compete in Japan when the games open in three months in the midst of a pandemic. Organizers are expected to announce daily testing for athletes. They are also expected to drop a 14-day quarantine requirement, allowing athletes to train when they arrive. Athletes will be required to stay within a “bubble” consisting of the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay, and venues and training areas.