Highly rated brothers to play football at IU

Dasan McCullough, who will play at Bloomington South in the fall, announced late Sunday that he has committed to play college football at Indiana in 2022. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete is the No. 50 recruit in the country, according to 247sports.com's composite rankings. That would make him the highest-ranked recruit to play at Indiana since 247 began ranking players in 1999.

The previous highest-rated recruit was McCullough's brother Daeh, a class of 2023 safety who committed to Indiana on April 13. He is No. 78 in his class. In addition, the pair's older brother, Deland McCullough II, announced last week he is transferring from Miami (Ohio) to play at IU and will have four years of eligibility.

The McCullough brothers are the son of Deland McCullough, Indiana running backs coach and associate head coach.

Dasan McCullough was previously committed to Ohio State. He is the No. 1 player in Indiana in the 2022 class and the sixth-ranked athlete in the country. He's primarily a safety now.

COLLEGES

Mastodon 4th at Horizon tourney

Purdue Fort Wayne men's golfer Kasey Lilly shot a 1-under 71 to move into a tie for fourth after 36 holes at the Horizon League Championship. He is four strokes off the lead with one round left to play. Lilly is at even-par 144 overall, and teammate Luke Miller is also in the tournament's top 10 at 149 (72-77). The Mastodons are fourth as a team, one back of Cleveland State for third and 20 behind leader Oakland. ... On the women's side, PFW's Holly Anderson shot a 2-over 74 that included three straight birdies in a front-nine 34. She is 25th overall at 157. The Mastodons are eighth in the team standings.

Huntington North grad to transfer

Michigan State offensive lineman Damon Kaylor, who was named first-team all-NE8 and first-team all-NEI during his senior year at Huntington North, announced Monday that he has entered the transfer portal. Kaylor will be a redshirt sophomore next fall.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Garrett names basketball coach

Andrew Evertts was named the new Garrett boys basketball coach. Evertts will take over a team that went 2-19 in 2020-21. Garrett went 10-79 in four seasons under Bryan Leverenz.

Area signings

Angola senior Dalton Ball signed with Huntington men's soccer. ... Homestead senior pitcher Grant Simmons, pitcher and third baseman Graham Kollen and Leo's Tyler Papenbrock all signed with Huntington baseball. ... South Side's Solani Licona will sign with Saint Francis cross country and track on Wednesday. ... Woodlan senior Alicia McMahan signed with Manchester basketball.

HOCKEY

Turner wins 7-year NHL deal

Turner Sports is the surprise winner of the National Hockey League's second television package. The two sides have agreed on a seven-year contract that includes three Stanley Cup finals, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract had not been finalized.