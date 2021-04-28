2nd-place finish earns Mastodon golfer honor

Purdue Fort Wayne men's golfer Kasey Lilly shot an even-par 72 in the final round of the Horizon League Championship on Tuesday in West Lafayette. He shot an even-par 216 for the tournament (73-71-72) and finished in second place in the conference, earning all-tournament honors.

Lilly was the top finisher that was not a member of the conference tournament champion, Oakland.

The Mastodons finished fourth in the team standings, tied for the best finish in program history.

Lilly, a sophomore whose career average score is a program-record 73.55, birdied five holes in his last round of the season, including back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th holes.

PFW's Luke Miller tied for 21st after an 80 and 229 total, while Burke Pitz shot 77 to finish in 24th with a total of 231. Senior Parker Deakyne completed his career with a final-round 83 that left him in 40th at 240.

Baseball

On the diamond

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert was placed on the injured list as a precaution after feeling flu-like symptoms. ...

St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina was put on the 10-day injured list with a strained tendon in his right foot. ...

The New York Yankees acquired left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for outfielder Mike Tauchman. ...

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in an online discussion that Major League Baseball would consider expansion fees in the range of $2.2 billion for franchises, though there are no plans to add teams.

Basketball

Denver in hybrid G League deal

The Denver Nuggets and G League's Grand Rapids (Michigan) Drive entered into a “hybrid” affiliation partnership, meaning next season the Nuggets will control the basketball operations and existing local ownership in Grand Rapids, led by Steve Jbara and a team of investors, will oversee the franchise's business operations and community engagement. Grand Rapids had been in such a partnership with the Detroit Pistons and will soon announce a new name.

Golf

PFW women finish in 8th

Purdue Fort Wayne women's golfer Holly Anderson shot 75 in the final round of the Horizon League Championships to finish 16th overall with a 232 total in West Lafayette. Kennedy Brooker had a 76 to finish in 24th and Emma Schroeder fired a 78 for a 34th-place finish, tied with Laura Caetano, who shot an 83. Anna Olafsdottir's 81 left her in 36th. The Mastodons finished in eighth place in the team standings.

Football

Ex-NFL linebacker Geno Hayes dies

Geno Hayes, a former NFL linebacker who starred at Florida State, has died. He was 33. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed his death. He had liver disease and had been in hospice care at his parents' home in Valdosta, Georgia. Hayes spent four seasons with the Bucs, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2008. He then played one year with Chicago and two with Jacksonville.

Washington gets Dolphins guard

Miami Dolphins agreed to trade veteran guard Ereck Flowers to Washington in a deal that also included a swap of late-round draft picks. The Dolphins will pay Flowers $6 million as a signing bonus for a restructured contract this year, and Washington will pay him a $3 million base salary, said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.