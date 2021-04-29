2 from area receive IBCA scholarship

Two local senior basketball players, Marcus Davidson of Blackhawk Christian and Mya McClure of Adams Central, were among the 16 recipients of the Crawley Scholarship.

The IBCA – a statewide coaches group with about 2,400 members – this year is presenting a grant of $500 to each recipient in the names of Marion Crawley, Junior Mannies and Pat Aikman. Through the years, the IBCA has awarded more than $740,000 in scholarships to Indiana students.

A total of 20 scholarships were presented. There was one female winner of the Mannies Scholarship and three players were honored with Aikman Character and Leadership Awards.

Criteria for the Crawley Scholarship includes achievement in basketball and academics, participation in extracurricular activities and service to one's school and community.

Basketball

Porter Jr. fined over club visit

The NBA has fined Houston guard Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 for violating the league's health and safety rules by visiting a strip club in Miami last week with teammate Sterling Brown, who was assaulted outside the establishment. According to an incident report, Miami-Dade police responding to an anonymous call about a fight in the parking lot of Booby Trap on the River around 7 a.m. found Brown with multiple cuts.

Celtics' Smart suspended

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was suspended by the league for one game because of “threatening language” he directed at a referee a night earlier. The NBA did not provide many specifics in a news release beyond saying the incidents with Smart occurred “during and after the Celtics' 119-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.”

Colleges

NCAA approves 1-time transfer

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors ratified a rule change that will allow all athletes who have not yet transferred the ability to do so one time in a college career and be immediately eligible to play. The Division I Council adopted the proposed legislation this month. The board took the last step to make the historic rule change official and the NCAA clarified some of the details in a news release.

Sycamore Hills to host MAC golf

The Mid-American Conference Men's Golf Championship will be at Fort Wayne's Sycamore Golf Club on Friday and Saturday, featuring teams from Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami, Northern Illinois, Ohio and Toledo. There will be 36 holes of play Friday and 18 holes on Saturday to decide team and individual champions. Sycamore Hills hosted the event in 2018, too. Ball State features Tyler Green of Columbia City.

High schools

Area signings

Lakewood Park Christian senior Grant Merkel signed with Huntington baseball. ...

Columbia City defender Madison Woodward signed with Malone women's soccer morning. She had six goals and five assists during her senior season. ...

Another Columbia City senior, Myles Frohling, signed with the Grace College track team. ...

Isabel Davis of Heritage will sign today to play women's soccer for Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. ...

Carroll's Daniel LaRue will sign with Kentucky Christian men's soccer on May 6.