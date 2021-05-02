Burns hangs on late to keep Valspar lead

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Sam Burns had a three-shot lead with five holes to play Saturday and had to make an 8-foot bogey putt on the 18th hole just to keep a share of the lead with Keegan Bradley in the Valspar Championship.

Burns had two bogeys over the final three holes at Innisbrook, both from errant tee shots, and he did well to make sure his finish wasn't worse. He had to two-putt from 75 feet on the final hole for bogey and a 2-under 69.

Bradley, who got back in the mix by chipping in for eagle, also bogeyed the 18th for a 69.

They were at 14-under 199, tying the 54-hole tournament record set by K.J. Choi in 2002 and matched by Adam Hadwin in 2017. Both Choi and Hadwin went on to win.

Basketball

Tatum scores 60 to tie Bird record

In Boston, Jayson Tatum tied a franchise record with 60 points and helped rally the Celtics from a 32-point deficit Friday night to defeat San Antonio 143-140 in overtime. Tatum, who scored 31 in the fourth quarter and OT, tied the Celtics' single-game record set by Larry Bird in 1985.

Golf

On the course

China's Lin Xiyu tapped in on 18 for her fourth birdie of the back nine and a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the LPGA Tour's HSBC Women's World Championship. … Kalle Samooja carded a 5-under 66 to pull level with overnight leader Nicolai von Dellingshausen and send both into the final round of the European PGA Tour's Tenerife Open with a one-shot lead.

High schools

Eastside wins NECC title

Eastside baseball won at Fremont 4-1 to win the NECC Tournament championship game on Saturday. The Blazers (10-2, 4-0 NECC) defeated Fairfield, Garrett and Westview to reach the championship game.

Lime City results

Carroll won the girls title at the Lime City Relays at Huntington North on Saturday with 149 points, while Leo was second with 124 and Huntington North third with 111. Merrillville won the boys title with 140.5 points, while the Vikings boys were second with 90.5 points. The Northrop boys were fourth with 86 points. The Chargers girls won only two events, as Adison Smith won the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches, and Ali Sparks won the shot put with a distance of 36- 51/4. Leo girls won the 100 meters (Karis Davis, 12.85 seconds), 300 hurdles (Leah Handshoe, 48.08) and discus (Katelyn Fry, 116-10). Huntington North won the boys 3,200 relay, and Northrop claimed victories in the 3,200 meters (Conyer Wilson, 10:31.27), the long jump (Darrius Sanders, 21-2) and the 1,600 relay (3:30.09).

Carmel girls win Homestead event

Carmel, the second-ranked girls tennis team in the state, won the Jimmy Clark Invite at Homestead on Saturday with 44 points, beating the No. 9 Spartans, who finished with 35 points. Concordia was sixth in the eight-team field with 15 points and Huntington North was eighth with two. Homestead junior Ellie Cook beat Carmel junior Thea Bertolini 7-5, 0-6, 11-9 in the No. 3 singles finals. At No. 1 doubles, Homestead seniors Morgan Render and Madison Zitlaw beat Carmel juniors Alexa Lewis and Hallie Reeves, 6-3, 6-3. In the No. 2 doubles finals, seniors Kaitlyn Conley and Anjali Natarjan of Carmel beat Homestead junior Anna Topmiller and sophomore Rhegan Zitlaw, 6-1, 6-2.