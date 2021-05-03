Valspar winner Burns gets 1st Tour victory

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Eight times this season, Sam Burns has been atop the leader board after every round except the one that mattered. That changed, finally, at the Valspar Championship.

Burns got some help from Keegan Bradley hitting into the water on the 13th hole, and then the 24-year-old from Louisiana took it from there with two big birdies that led to a 3-under 68 and a three-shot victory Sunday.

Burns won for the first time on the PGA Tour after twice failing to convert 54-hole leads in the Houston Open last fall and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera in February.

The victory moves him into the top 50 in the world and all but assures a spot in the U.S. Open, along with his first trip to the Masters next spring.

Burns finished with a 17-under at 267.

AUTO RACING

Ex-NASCAR driver dies at age 42

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday, his family and the series said. He was 42. No details were given about his death. McClure had posted on social media as recently as Saturday. The Washington County, Virginia, sheriff's office said McClure's body was sent to Roanoke for an autopsy. McClure spent the majority of his career racing in the Xfinity Series. He made 288 career starts over 14 seasons with a career-best finish of eighth at Daytona in 2013. He last raced in 2016.

BASEBALL

MLB suspends Phillies reliever

Philadelphia Phillies reliever José Alvarado was suspended three games by Major League Baseball for inciting a bench-clearing dustup with the New York Mets. Alvarado also was fined an undisclosed amount, as were Mets outfielder Dominic Smith and pitcher Miguel Castro for their roles in two heated exchanges Friday night in Philadelphia. Alvarado decided to appeal the penalty and will remain eligible to pitch until the process is completed.

GOLF

Women's World win goes to Kim

Hyo Joo Kim shot a final-round 8-under 64 and then watched from the clubhouse as Hannah Green bogeyed her final two holes to hand Kim a one-stroke victory in the LPGA's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. Green three-putted the par-3 hole to leave Kim tied for the lead. Then the Australian bogeyed the 18th after she missed the green and a comeback putt for par after a poor chip. Kim finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271.

Long drought comes to end

In Tenerife, Spain, Dean Burmester ended a four-year winless streak in style with a five-stroke victory at the Tenerife Open. The South African closed with a bogey-free 9-under 62 that left him at 25 under for the tournament and secured his first European Tour victory since the Tshwane Open in 2017. Germany's Nicolai von Dellingshausen (68) was second.

HOCKEY

Lightning scores early, tops Wings

In Detroit, Blake Coleman scored 16 seconds into the game, Mikhail Sergachev added another goal early in the second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1. Tampa Bay's Christopher Gibson had 22 saves, filling in for star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the team has a plan for how to use Vasilevskiy, and that included scratching him for a second straight game.

TENNIS

Osaka falls in Madrid Open

Second-ranked Naomi Osaka is out of the Madrid Open after Karolina Muchova won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the second round. In the men's draw, 11th-seeded Denis Shapovalov won 90% of his first-serve points to beat Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3 and reach the second round. American Tommy Paul defeated Pedro Martínez 6-4, 7-5.