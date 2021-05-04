Snider drops from 6A to 5A in football

Four local high school teams have been affected by the IHSAA sectional realignment assignments released Monday.

Snider will move down from Class 6A in football to 5A Sectional 11 and will now be in the same sectional as Concord, Bishop Dwenger, Northrop, North Side and Goshen. That leaves Class 6A Sectional 3 with just three teams: Carroll, Homestead and Warsaw.

Central Noble will move from Class 3A in girls basketball to 2A Sectional 36, and will now be in the same sectional as Adams Central, Bluffton, Churubusco, Eastside, Canterbury, South Adams and Whitko.

Canterbury, which was boosted to Class 2A in boys soccer by the tournament success factor, has had enough postseason success to remain in Sectional 22.

Reigning Class 2A girls soccer champion Bishop Dwenger will move up to Class 4A Sectional 6, which also includes Carroll, East Noble, North Side, Northrop and Snider.

COLLEGES

Baylor hires WNBA coach

WNBA coach Nicki Collen has been hired as the new Baylor women's basketball coach, taking over a program that won three national championships and the last 11 Big 12 regular season titles. Collen, who had coached the Atlanta Dream the past three seasons, replaces Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey, who took the heading coach job at LSU, and will be formally introduced Wednesday on the Waco, Texas, campus.

FOOTBALL

Alie-Cox signs tender with Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox, a former star college basketball player at VCU, signed a restricted free agent tender, a one-year deal that will pay $3.384 million next season. Two other restricted free agents – starting receiver Zach Pascal and All-Pro special teams player George Odum – already had signed their tenders.

Bears release left tackle Leno

The Chicago Bears released veteran left tackle Charles Leno Jr. Leno tweeted that his “time in Chicago has officially come to an end” and called it “a bittersweet day.” He said he will “be rooting for the young guys to succeed” and thanked Bears fans. Leno's release comes after the Bears drafted Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round Friday.

Amazon's NFL TV deal starts in '22

Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the NFL's “Thursday Night Football” package a year earlier than originally anticipated. Amazon and the league announced that Prime Video will take over the entire package in 2022, which will make it an 11-season deal through 2032. It was originally supposed to begin in 2023 when the league's new media rights deals kick in. This is the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package.

TENNIS

Teen to face his idol Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz, 17, defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-0 to set up the “dream” matchup against 20-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Madrid Open. Alcaraz will face his idol on the Magic Box center court Wednesday, his birthday. In other matches, John Isner defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 7-6 (6), and fellow American Reilly Opelka lost to Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-4. Other U.S. players who won were Marcos Giron and Tommy Paul. In the women's draw, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated French Open champion Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-4 in a round-of-16 match.