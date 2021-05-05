Leo baseball goes up to No. 2 in Class 3A

Leo baseball has moved up to No. 2 in Class 3A according to this week's Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association poll. The Lions are 14-1 and 2-0 in the NE8. Bishop Dwenger (11-4), which is set to face the Lions in the first round of the Garrett Sectional, also received votes in Class 3A.

South Adams (11-4) is ranked No. 7 in Class 2A. Adams Central (6-3) and Eastside (10-3) are also receiving votes in Class 2A.

Homestead (14-3) is ranked ninth in Class 4A, and Carroll (12-3) also received votes.

Blackhawk Christian (5-9) and Fremont (8-5) both received votes in Class A.

Auto racing

Johnson joining Indy broadcast

Jimmie Johnson will make his first Indianapolis 500 start this year after all – with the TV crew, not on the racetrack. NBC Sports said it will use Johnson for studio coverage of the Indianapolis 500 on both race day and qualifying weekend.

Andretti adds British driver

Stefan Wilson will return to the Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport and complete the team's six-car lineup for this year's race. Wilson will drive the No. 25 Honda with sponsorship from Lohla Sport, a women's golf lifestyle brand.

Baseball

Arrieta put on IL

The Chicago Cubs placed Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list because of an abrasion on his right thumb. The Cubs also placed Nico Hoerner (strained left forearm) and Dan Winkler (right triceps tendinitis) on the IL, recalled pitcher Kyle Ryan and right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson and selected infielder Ildemaro Vargas from Triple-A Iowa.

Yelich returns to IL after 1 day

Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich is going back on the injured list just one day after getting activated.

DeGrom scratched

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from his start against St. Louis because he was having trouble getting loose as he started to stretch ahead of his outing.

Garrett gets 7 games in fight

Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett was suspended for seven games by Major League Baseball for his role in a benches-clearing incident last weekend.

Mets fire coaches

The scuffling New York Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater on Monday night.

COLLEGES

Tech baseball top seed in WHAC

The Indiana Tech baseball team secured the regular season WHAC championship, automatic bid to the NAIA National Championship and the No. 1 seed for the WHAC Tournament. The opening round of the WHAC Tournament begins Thursday with the Warriors playing host to Madonna and UM-Dearborn. The winner of the two pods will meet in the WHAC Championship Series (best of three) next week at the higher seed.

Wagner opts to enter NBA draft

Michigan sophomore Franz Wagner is entering the NBA draft. Wagner averaged 12 points, six-plus rebounds and two assists over two seasons. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Wagner was a second-team All-Big Ten player. The German native helped Michigan win a Big Ten title and reach a regional final in the NCAA Tournament.