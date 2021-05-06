Boudens rejoins K's after cut by Wolves

Matthew Boudens has been released by the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves and rejoined the Komets.

He was scoreless in two Chicago games – he did have a fight – making him scoreless in 12 career games with the Wolves.

With the Komets this season, Boudens, 27, has three goals and 13 points in 28 games.

Also, forward Mason Primeau has been released from his amateur tryout.

Primeau, 19, played four games with the Komets, scoring one goal and adding three assists. The 6-foot-5 forward has also skated in seven games with the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL.

The Komets will host Indy on Friday and Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.

Baseball

On the diamond

Cubs reliever Pedro Strop has opted to become a free agent after spending most of the season at Chicago's alternate training site. ...

Mets ace Jacob deGrom could return to the mound on Sunday against Arizona at Citi Field. ...

Toronto is returning to its home away from home, Buffalo, New York, starting in June. A limited number of fans will be allowed. ...

Minor league baseball drew 103,483 fans for 47 games on its opening day.

Football

Lions add TE

Detroit signed tight end Darren Fells. The 35-year-old Fells has 123 career catches with 1,483 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns.

High schools

Pair from area earn scholarships

Tate Cowan of Wawasee and Noah Zahn of Huntington North are two of 13 senior student-athletes from across the state to receive $2,500 Cato Memorial Scholarships awarded by the IHSAA. The recipients are chosen based on their academics, community involvement, sportsmanship and citizenship.

Spartans boys in tournament

Homestead is one of four boys teams that will participate in the 45th annual Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle Fieldhouse on Dec. 30. The Spartans will play Cathedral in the second semifinal of the day, following Westfield vs. Connersville.

Hockey

Rangers fire president, GM

The New York Rangers abruptly fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton with three games left in the season. Chris Drury was named president and GM. He previously served as associate GM under Davidson and Gorton.

Horse racing

Hall of Fame class announced

Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, seven-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Todd Pletcher and 13-time champion steeplechase trainer Jack Fisher have been elected to the National Museum of Racing's Hall of Fame.

Tennis

Nadal routs teen

In a much-anticipated battle of generations, Rafael Nadal showed he is still clearly the man to beat in Spanish tennis, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win over teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Madrid Open.