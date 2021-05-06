Lions escape early jam in win

LEO-CEDARVILLE – Bellmont loaded the bases in the top of the first inning at Leo on Wednesday, but the Lions escaped without giving up a run and dominated the rest of the NE8 matchup, winning 12-0 in five innings.

The Lions (13-3, 4-0 NE8) scored eight runs and more than batted around in the bottom of the second. Senior second baseman Ali Davis led off the inning with a triple to center-right, and then scored when sophomore pitcher Ellie Sauder smashed a home run to center, giving the Lions a 3-0 lead.

When Davis came up for the second time in the second, with the Lions now up 6-0 and Lauren Daniels and Simia Spahiev on base, the second baseman hit a home run that smacked off the scoreboard behind the left field wall to stretch the lead to 9-0. Sauder would hit her second extra-base hit of the inning, a double along the third-base line, before Bellmont escaped the inning.

“I felt really good, I just want to help my team out as much as I can,” Davis said. “We're aggressive at the plate and we're picky at the plate, so that helps a lot.”

Although the Lions broke the game open in the second inning, they got the only run they would need in the first. After fouling off multiple pitches from Bellmont sophomore Piper Baker to keep the at-bat alive, sophomore Bryiana Haines hit a double to right-center that appeared to roll all the way to the fence. Haines stole third while Daniels was at bat, and then came home on a wild pitch to give the Lions a 1-0 lead.

“We only got one run in the first inning, but to put that down after they had a chance to score in the first inning was really, really big,” Leo coach Ben Shappell. “The bats got going in the second inning, but that run in the first inning and to hold them (scoreless) in the first inning was good.”

Despite the eventual lopsided score, Bellmont (10-5, 2-2 NE8) opened strong in the first inning: Senior Lauren Bleke led off the game by knocking a pitch from Leo sophomore Ellie Sauder up the middle for a single. Junior Paige Busick's sacrifice bunt moved Bleke to second, and when junior Kenzie Fuelling hit into a fielder's choice Bleke avoided getting caught in a run-down, leaving both runners safe. Senior Kayla Heckman then hit a single to center to load the bases.

But Sauder and the Lions managed to escape the jam: Baker hit a pop-up caught by in foul territory by sophomore first baseman Haylee Schott for the second out, and sophomore Rachel Bleke struck out swinging to end the threat.

