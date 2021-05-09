Soccer, city have long past together

When Fort Wayne FC first kicks a ball today in Clawson, Michigan, against Oakland County FC, that moment will mark a years-long effort to bring outdoor professional soccer to the Summit City.

Fort Wayne's soccer history dates back about a century: Organized soccer commenced with the founding of Fort Wayne Sport Club in 1927, as German immigrants founded the club for “the promotion of soccer football and German culture.” Four years later, the club founded its present-day facility on Ardmore Avenue.

After shuttering soccer activities during World War II, the club extended its outreach beyond German heritage, drawing players of Mexican and South American heritage from Indiana Tech. In 1963, Sport Club finished an undefeated season, winning the Ohio-Indiana Soccer League title, featuring players such as Rolf Anhaeuser and Joe Diettrich.

Anhaeuser's son, Mike, continued the family heritage of soccer, shining during his prep career at Homestead before winning at national championship at Indiana. After graduation, Mike Anhaeuser embarked on a six-year career with the USL Championship's Charleston Battery before an ACL tear during the 1999 preseason caused the younger Anhaeuser to transition to coaching. Anhaeuser led the Battery to league championships in 2010 and 2012, as well as a run to the U.S. Open Cup final in 2008.

“(Mike) was a tremendous player for IU back in the day,” said Canterbury boys coach and Fort Wayne FC general manager Greg Mauch. “I think his roots in the Sport Club provided him with a fantastic foundation, and both he (and current Canterbury athletic director Ken Harkenrider, who excelled at Bishop Luers, then lettered four years at Notre Dame) have gone on to do great things. What Mike has accomplished is just tremendous.”

Growing up within Fort Wayne's extensive Catholic school system, Mauch felt the influence of Sport Club even as a youth. When the CYO program launched soccer, Sport Club sent a first team player to each grade school to serve as coach.

“That was a neat thing they did and that really helped to establish the CYO,” Mauch said. “From the CYO you got the (rec leagues), then the (McDonald's Select League), and then the clubs grew. It's just been one step after another.”

Steve Hollingsworth played a pivotal role in advancing youth soccer in the city, along with many others. Initially signing on to coach within the rec league setup in the late 1970s, his passion for soccer was founded for a simple reason – a father wanting to learn more about his son's interests.

And as the rec league grew, Hollingsworth and other coaches realized they needed to increase their knowledge, so they started conducting coaching clinics to accomplish that feat.

“That was the first very organized attempt at soccer for younger kids,” Hollingsworth said, crediting former Saint Francis and IPFW head coach Terry Stefankiewicz for founding the Pepsi Youth Soccer Organization. “I didn't know that much about it, so I just kind of applied basic athletic fundamentals and coached that first year.

“We (held the clinics) so that we could take it more seriously. I said, 'If you kids are going to play soccer, you're going to play it the way it's been explained to me how it's supposed to be played.' ”

The 1980s proved a turning point for soccer in the city in two important ways. As the Pepsi league grew, so did the need for the best players to continue their progression outside of what the city could provide. While Hollingsworth helped found the McDonald's Select League, his interest stood solely in coaching.

“We got some parents together, and I called the first meeting,” Hollingsworth said. “I told them we needed to develop a situation where these better kids can have the opportunity to further their soccer skills.

“I said I want to coach, I don't want to operate this league. So I said I was going to sit down, and that's what I did. I said, 'If you're volunteering, three or four of you are going to have to take over this meeting, and they did. The parents did the work, and I got credit for being the founding person, but they did all the work.”

Secondly, the city saw professional soccer as an option as the Fort Wayne Flames began playing games at Memorial Coliseum in 1986. Though the Flames drew large crowds, the team lasted only until 1989.

That squad ultimately provided a tremendous gift to the Fort Wayne soccer community, however, thanks to a couple of East Coast imports. Bobby Poursanidis, born in Greece and raised in north Philadelphia, signed on with the Flames after an All-American career at La Salle University, and Alan Bodenstein, who still ranks in the top 10 in career goals at Hofstra, joined the squad as well.

Poursanidis (104) and Bodenstein (103) stand as the only two players to eclipse the century mark in games played with the Flames.

Ultimately, those two paths – the McDonald's Select League and the Flames – would intertwine.

“These kids were getting to the point where they needed something beyond a dad who had learned the game in clinics,” Hollingsworth said. “The parents approached me and they said, we really want to do (bring Poursanidis and Bodenstein on as coaches). They paid them a little money, and they just took it to new heights.”

As the Sport Club continued to expand, and the McDonald's Select League morphed into Fort Wayne Citadel, the 1990s marked the time that produced two of the greatest players in city history in Nel Fettig and DaMarcus Beasley.

Fettig, who led Bishop Luers to three Final Four appearances and earned the National High School Player of the Year award in 1994, went on to win three national championships and earn All-American honors twice during her tenure at North Carolina. In 1993, Fettig became the youngest player to ever play for the U.S. Under-20 women's national team.

Beasley, who played for two years at South Side before entering the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, earned 427 professional appearances during a two-decade career and stands as the only player in the history of the United States to play in four FIFA World Cups.

Previously existing just as a club sport, the IHSAA propelled soccer forward in the early '90s, sanctioning soccer as an official sport. In the 1994-95 school year, Indianapolis North Central won the first boys state championship.

Two years later, Mauch led Canterbury to the state championship game for the first of a state-best 10 times, and in 1997, the Cavaliers defeated Carmel 2-1 to claim the first of their seven state championships, also the most in IHSAA history.

Stefankiewicz also launched the IPFW Showcase in the late '90s, which evolved into the National Soccer Festival and saw top-level collegiate programs such as Indiana, Michigan State, Duke and Akron playing annually in Fort Wayne.

“(The Soccer Showcase) wouldn't have existed if he hadn't started the rec leagues back in the 1970s,” Hollingsworth said.

“Kids knew they had to develop their talents, because they weren't going to get chosen and selected to play. What's developed over the last 30 years has finally provided a basis that will support that kind of activity.”

As the city and region continue to produce national-caliber talent – Tom Casaburo, an All-American at Canterbury who then played at Indiana; Jamar Beasley, who played in 59 games in MLS with the New England Revolution and Chicago Fire; Rece Buckmaster, a Canterbury graduate who suited up 82 times for Indiana before getting drafted by New York Red Bulls in 2019; Sarah (Killion) Woldmoe, a three-time Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year at Bishop Dwenger who won a national championship at UCLA and played for the U.S. U-20 national team; Akil Watts, who trained at IMG Academy and with the Portland Timbers of MLS before earning a spot in the Mallorca Academy in Spain; Amelia White, who will play at Penn State after graduating from Homestead in 2022, earned a call-up to the U-17 national team in 2020; and Andrew Bigelow, a prep star at DeKalb now regarded as one of the best assistant referees in MLS – Mauch explained that the continued progression of soccer interest within the city created the perfect opportunity for Fort Wayne FC to propel soccer within the city to the next step.

“I think people are ready to get out of their houses and go support something fun and exciting,” Mauch said. “I remember back in the late '70s, talking with the parks department just trying to get a couple of goals put up so we could have soccer. The idea of a stadium was so far out there that I just couldn't fathom that being a possibility.

“(Soccer has) grown through the hard work, the blood and sweat and tears of hundreds of people, thousands of people. It's been a slow, steady drumbeat that's grown over the years. Getting soccer into the mainstream of American sport was always a goal, but it's just been a lot of effort by a lot of people.”