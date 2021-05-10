FC loses with makeshift lineup

There were some unexpected surprises, to be sure. But Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery found plenty to build on despite losing 3-0 to host Oakland County FC on Sunday in Clawson, Michigan.

On Saturday morning, the Fort Wayne FC staff learned that nearly a dozen players would not gain their eligibility in time for the team's USL League One kickoff Sunday due to delays in the processing of paperwork by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The team submitted paperwork on time, and USL indicated the players were eligible, but a leaguewide backlog of nearly 700 players and COVID-related processing delays within the federation forced Fort Wayne to play with a different roster from what Avery thought going to bed Friday night.

“We left about nine guys behind that probably would have started,” Avery said. “It was just difficult because we were training with one group in mind to play, but you wake up (Saturday) morning and we had to reevaluate.

“We took some guys that have been training, and two guys that have trained just once or twice. It was a makeshift roster going into it. I know I should be really disappointed, but I'm proud of the way they battled under some difficult circumstances.”

Oakland County (1-0-0) opened the scoring in the 17th minute, as Nash Popovic scored off a corner kick. Six minutes later, the task for Fort Wayne (0-1-0) grew more challenging, as Breno Boccoli de Oliveira was issued a red card and the visitors were forced to play with just 10 men for the game's duration.

Despite going down a man, Avery praised his squad for asserting control throughout the balance of the first half, in particular highlighting the play of Warsaw graduate Jose Rodriguez, who was selected as the captain for Fort Wayne FC's first game.

“(Rodriguez) led us very much like you'd want our captain to lead us,” Avery said. “We had to move him around positionally as we saw holes pop up, but wherever we put him he was a standout performer today.

“(Naming Rodriguez captain) was a decision we made just before kickoff based on who was available, but he's definitely a candidate (to remain captain). It's a group that at its full strength has its leaders in there, but Jose has all the qualities you look for. Whether he has the captain's armband or not, he's going to be a leader.”

Popovic converted from the penalty spot in the 59th minute to double the hosts' lead, and Oakland County added its final tally off a counterattack in the 80th minute.

Carroll product Cody Schweitzer drew plaudits from Avery as well in goal, especially considering his eligibility to play didn't even arrive until two hours into the bus ride to Oakland County, as did Seth Mahlmeister, who missed Saturday's practice to attend his high school graduation ceremony at Lima Central Catholic.

“You're throwing somebody in that we think has a bright future and could do with some seasoning, and we thew him right into the fire,” Avery said. “He played really well, but these are the kinds of things we were forced to do.

“This area up here in Detroit has a lot of talented players, so we knew it was going to be a hard game even if we thought we would have everyone available. There was a lot going on mentally as much as physically.”