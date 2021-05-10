TinCaps-Whitecaps finale gets rained out

Sunday's game between the TinCaps and the West Michigan Whitecaps at Parkview Field was rained out.

Fans who had a ticket to the game may redeem it for a future game at Parkview Field this season. As of now, only tickets to games through June 13 are on sale. Tickets for games later in the season will be made available at a later date.

To exchange a ticket, go to the Parkview Field ticket office. The TinCaps do not offer refunds. Sunday's matchup was set to be the finale of the first six-game series of the season.

The Whitecaps do not return to Parkview Field this season, so Sunday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader during a series at West Michigan's LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park that is scheduled for July 13-18.

The TinCaps are off today – there are no Monday games in High-A Central this season – and will take the field again at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, when they start a six-game road series against the Lake County Captains. Fort Wayne will return to Parkview Field on May 18 to open a series with the Lansing Lugnuts.

BASKETBALL

NBA fines Pelicans exec

The NBA fined New Orleans Pelicans executive David Griffin $50,000 for publicly criticizing officiating over how star Zion Williamson is handled and making comments the league considered detrimental.

BOXING

Alvarez adds WBO belt to titles

Canelo Alvarez added another title belt in the super middleweight division, handing Billy Joe Saunders his first loss when the English boxer didn't come out for the ninth round Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. Saunders' corner waved in defeat before the ninth while treating a cut under his right eye as Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 knockouts) added Saunders' WBO belt to his WBA and WBC straps. It was the first loss in 31 fights for the 31-year-old Brit.

COLLEGES

Irish faces Drexel in lacrosse event

Notre Dame received the No. 6 seed in the NCAA men's lacrosse championship and will play Drexel in Denver on Saturday. The first-round game will begin at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU. The winner of the first-round matchup will face the winner of No. 3 Maryland vs. Vermont, and that quarterfinal will be played at Notre Dame's Arlotta Stadium on May 23.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Signings

Three Eastside seniors – Phoenix Smyth, Lane Burns and Wade Miller – all signed to play football at Trine.

HOCKEY

Jackets, Coyotes coaches depart

The Columbus Blue Jackets mutually agreed to part ways with John Tortorella, the franchise's winningest coach, following a six-year tenure. Also, Arizona coach Rick Tocchet won't return for a fifth season with the Coyotes, the team announced, saying the sides “mutually agreed to part ways.”

TENNIS

Zverev wins Madrid Open

Alexander Zverev continued his impressive form going into the French Open by winning his second Madrid Open title. He rallied to defeat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3 for his second title this season.

TRACK AND FIELD

Metcalf runs 100 in 10.37 seconds

Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf couldn't catch the field in his heat of a 100-meter race at the USA Track and Field Golden Games on Sunday, finishing ninth out of nine but in a respectable time of 10.37 seconds. The winner of his heat was Cravon Gillespie, who finished in 10.11 seconds to barely edge Mike Rodgers and went on to win the race.