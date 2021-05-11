Tebow to join Meyer with Jaguars: Report

Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are apparently getting back together, this time in the NFL.

The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is expected to team up with his college coach by signing a one-year contract to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Network reported Monday.

The league-owned network said the deal “could be official in the next week or so.”

Tebow, 33, would be returning to the NFL after four years (2016-19) in the New York Mets' organization.

Tebow would be joining the Jaguars as a tight end. He switched positions after retiring from baseball in February. He worked out for Jacksonville a week later.

BASEBALL

Mets' deGrom headed to IL

Jacob deGrom will placed on the injured list by the New York Mets with tightness in his right side, a move that will keep the ace from taking the mound until May 20 at the earliest. The Mets said an MRI on Sunday night was “clean of any issues.” The team said it will place him on the injured list before today's series opener against Baltimore, a move that will be retroactive to Monday. A 32-year-old right-hander, deGrom is 3-2 with a 0.68 ERA and 65 strikeouts and seven walks in 40 innings over six starts.

Pirates designate ex-All-Star Frazier

Two-time All-Star infielder Todd Frazier was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday after hitting .086 in 13 games. Frazier, 35, had just three hits in 35 at-bats with no home runs and four RBI. The Pirates made the move to open a roster spot for outfielder Ben Gamel, who was claimed off waivers Sunday from the Cleveland Indians.

BASKETBALL

Celtics' Brown out for season

Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his left wrist. The team said in a statement that Brown learned of the injury to his scapholunate ligament over the weekend and is expected to have surgery this week. Brown has missed the Celtics' past three games with a sprained right ankle, which he sustained late in a 129-119 loss to Portland on May 2. Boston (35-33) has lost two of three since then and entered Monday seventh in the Eastern Conference with four games left.

HIGH SCHOOLS

South Side hires football coach

South Side announced Monday night that Guy “Tiny” Lee has been approved as the Archers' new head football coach. Lee takes over the program from Roosevelt Norfleet, the head coach for seven seasons. The Archers went 10-63 during Norfleet's tenure, including 2-9 in 2020.

Area signings

Two South Side athletes will sign with colleges Wednesday. Torry Jones (track) will sign with Missouri Valley College and Devante Williams (football, track) will sign with Saint Francis. ... Twelve Northrop athletes will sign with colleges this week: Skylar Whitman (golf, Siena Heights), Isabella Rose (softball, Bethel), Micaela Beineke (softball, Bethel), Kendal Brager (volleyball, Indiana Tech), Madison Brooks (volleyball, Marian), Maggie Theriot (cheer, Purdue), Morgan Schmitt (cheer, Trine), Rebecca Moravec (soccer, North Park), Jenel Jordan (soccer, Saint Francis), Jonah Lemmon (cross country/track, Huntington), Tarron White (baseball, Ivy Tech), and Greg Allen (baseball, Ivy Tech). ... Garrett's Emma Hirchak has signed to play volleyball at Marian. ... Blackhawk Christian's Karsen Brandt will sign today to play volleyball at Anderson. ... Makailah Thompson of Angola signed with to play volleyball at Huntington. Concordia's Sam Hudson signed with the Saint Francis track and field team.