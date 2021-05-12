Positive test places Tatis on injured list

DENVER – San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was among three players the Padres added to the injured list due to health and safety protocols.

Joining Tatis, a former TinCap, on the list were utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, the Padres announced Tuesday.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler learned of Tatis' positive test Monday but said Tatis was symptom-free at the moment.

“Naturally, you're punched in the stomach a little bit,” Tingler said. “You first of all want to make sure, certainly for Tatis in this situation, is he feeling OK? And it was good to kind of see him over Facetime, and he's feeling well.”

Baseball

Ivy Tech set for NJCAA regional

Ivy Tech qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 12 regional tournament in Battle Creek, Michigan. The Titans will play Kellogg Community College in the best-of-three series. Ivy Tech will play a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Thursday at C.O. Brown Field. A third game would be at noon Friday.

Zimmermann ends MLB career

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retired Tuesday in his 13th season in the majors.

Injury news

The Cubs placed center fielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain Tuesday and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa. ... Major league home run champion Luke Voit was activated from the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees and made his season debut Tuesday.

MLB tells A's to explore options

Major League Baseball has instructed the Athletics to explore relocation options as the team tries to secure the ballpark it hopes for to stay in Oakland.

Football

Former star QB at Hawaii dies at 37

Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman balloting, died Tuesday, his father said. He was 37.

High Schools

Spartan sets home run record

Homestead's Carter Mathison hit his 15th home run of the season, a Spartans season record, in Homestead's 12-4 win at Carroll Tuesday. Mathison is hitting .493 with 42 RBI and 44 runs in 22 games.

Eastside pitcher tosses no-hitter

Eastside's Owen Willard threw six no-hit innings in a 10-0 win against Lakeland on Tuesday, striking out 17. The Blazers' offense gave Willard more help than when he threw a no-hitter April 26 in a 1-0 win against Fairfield.

Miscellaneous

Rankled Djokovic defeats American

Novak Djokovic shouted at the umpire before to seeing out his rain-delayed second-round match, defeating American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-6 (5) at the Italian Open on Tuesday.

Manchester City wins Premier title

Manchester City reclaimed the Premier League title with three games to spare after closest challenger Manchester United lost 2-1 to Leicester on Tuesday.