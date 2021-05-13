Shot clock given OK for high schools in '22

A shot clock could be coming to Indiana high school basketball in two years.

A shot clock was among the topics discussed by the National Federation of State High School Associations Basketball Rules Committee at its annual meeting April 20 to 22 held virtually this year.

All recommendations were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

Beginning with the 2022-23 season, a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in high school basketball games by state association adoption. A proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock was not approved.

Guidelines include displaying two timepieces that are connected to a horn that is distinctive from the game-clock horn, and using an alternative timing device, such as a stopwatch at the scorer's table, for a shot clock malfunction.

Basketball

Surgery ends Oladipo's season

Miami announced Victor Oladipo has elected to have surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. There is no timetable for recovery, but such a surgery typically comes with a rehab time of several months – meaning his status for the start of next season, at minimum, seems uncertain at best.

Smart hired by Razorbacks

Arkansas hired former NBA coach and Indiana University basketball star Keith Smart as an assistant coach.

Football

Ex-Vikings coach Jerry Burns dies

Jerry Burns, the colorful character who took over as the Minnesota Vikings' head coach in a time of turmoil and led the team to three playoff berths, has died. He was 94.

Golf

European results

In Sutton Coldfield, England, Matthias Schwab and Calum Hill, golfers without a European Tour title to their name, were the top two on the leader board after the first round of the British Masters at The Belfry. Schwab led outright after making seven birdies in his 6-under 66.

High schools

Softball titles

Leo softball (15-3, 6-0 NE8) clinched the conference title with a 2-0 win against Columbia City. ...

Northrop (14-2, 6-0 SAC) clinched its first conference softball title in well over a decade with a 17-5 win over Concordia.

Hockey

Rangers fire Quinn, assistants

The New York Rangers fired coach David Quinn and three assistant coaches after missing the playoffs with one of the NHL's up-and-coming young teams.

Tennis

On the court

Players at the French Open will be allowed a daily one-hour window outside their social-distancing bubble, tournament organizers said. ... In Rome, Serena Williams' 1,000th tour-level match ended in defeat as she marked her return to action with a 7-6 (6), 7-5 loss to Nadia Podoroska on Wednesday in the second round of the Italian Open.

CORRECTION

Tennis player misidentified

Because of a photographer's error, the name of a tennis player in a photo on Page 1B on Wednesday was incorrect. The player was Carroll's Maggie Brennan.