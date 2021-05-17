Fever falls to Liberty, stays winless on year

Betnijah Laney scored 20 points and Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 and New York beat Indiana 73-65 on Sunday.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 11 points and Jazmine Jones 10 for New York, which hasn't won its first two games to start a season since 2016.

After Kelsey Mitchell's 3-pointer brought the Fever to within 20-15 with 5:05 left in the first quarter, New York closed the quarter with an 11-3 run.

The Liberty led 41-35 at halftime before Danielle Robinson made a pair of free throws to reduce Indiana's deficit to four early in the third but the Fever never got closer.

Mitchell paced Indiana (0-2) with 16 points, Danielle Robinson added 13 and Tiffany Mitchell 12. Jantel Lavender grabbed 16 rebounds and Teaira McCowan 10 rebounds.

Basketball

Curry scores 46, wins scoring title

Stephen Curry, 33, became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as Golden State held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to the “We Believe” Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago.

Colleges

USC running back joining Hoosiers

Former USC running back Stephen Carr announced on social media Sunday that he will be transferring and play his final season of eligibility at Indiana. Carr was a five-star recruit in the 2017 class and the No. 20 player nationally that year. In four seasons with the Trojans, Carr ran for 1,319 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry, and also caught 57 passes for 421 yards.

Sam Houston wins FCS title

Eric Schmid threw for three touchdowns, including a 10-yarder to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left, and Sam Houston wrapped the longest and most unusual college football season with its first FCS national title, beating top-seeded South Dakota State 23-21. Jequez Ezzard caught two touchdowns for No. 2 seed Sam Houston (10-0). He also had a 5-yard catch on fourth-and-3 to extend the final 16-play, 65-yard drive, after Schmid converted an earlier fourth-and-1 with a 9-yard run. Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler got his record 24th FCS playoff victory, and became the first coach to win FCS titles at multiple schools. He was the coach of his alma mater when Delaware won the 2003 title.

High schools

Spartans 2nd in tennis tourney

No. 9 Homestead girls tennis took second place in the North Central Invitational on Saturday after falling to No. 1 South Bend St. Joseph (4-1). The No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Render and Madison Zitlaw won the only match against St. Joseph, 2-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-6). Homestead beat Jeffersonville 5-0 and Columbus North 3-2 to reach the finals. Carroll beat North Central in the first round before getting swept by St. Joseph. The Chargers then lost to Columbus North 3-2 to finish in fifth place.

Tennis

Nadal victorious

Rafael Nadal's forehand gave Novak Djokovic fits in the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men's tennis. A whopping 26 forehand winners – 15 in the first set alone – helped Nadal to a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 victory and a record-extending 10th Italian Open title. The title re-established Nadal as the overwhelming favorite for the French Open, where the Spaniard will be aiming for an even harder-to-believe 14th title starting in two weeks.