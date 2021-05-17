Fort Wayne FC earns draw in 2nd match

Fort Wayne FC found better footing on its second trip to Michigan in as many Sundays, earning a 0-0 draw against Grand Rapids FC at the Midwest United FC Soccer Complex in Kentwood, Michigan.

“We played really well tonight,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “If you look at our growth from week one to week two, it was totally different. For the 60 to 80 minutes, we had all the best chances. We had 3 to 4 really good chances, and their keeper kept them in it early with some great saves.”

After surrendering a 3-0 defeat at Oakland County FC on May 9 in which Fort Wayne went down a man about 20 minutes into the contest, the visitors played better defensively against Grand Rapids, with Fort Wayne goalkeeper Joe Bowles posting the first clean sheet in franchise history.

“(He made) three amazing saves right at the end of the game,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “He didn't have a lot to do for the first hour, but in the last 15 minutes he made his money.”

Warsaw High School graduate Jose Rodriguez wore the captain's armband for the second straight match. While the roster remains in flux as the NCAA spring schedule concludes today with the national championship game, Rodriguez's heady play provided a calming influence.

“(Rodriguez) always gives you a really honest effort, and his ability then to translate that to leading the team is probably his best quality,” Avery said. “He has an infectious enthusiasm about playing that spreads through the team.”

Fort Wayne FC (0-1-1) made four changes to its starting lineup from the first game – Bowles, midfielders Luke Jones and Pep Casas and forward Will Harris. Logan Lee also earned his second straight start, picking up a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Seth Mahlmeister made his second appearance for the visitors, just eight days after graduating from Lima (Ohio) Central Catholic High School, coming on for Lee in the 62nd minute. Trine women's soccer coach Gary Boughton also earned his first cap for Fort Wayne, entering in the 83rd minute for Noe Garcia.

Boughton could find himself the answer to a unique trivia question after his appearance for Fort Wayne FC on Sunday, as he also played for the Fort Wayne Fever in the USL PDL division, making his first appearance for the Fever in 2007.

“Gary is our most experienced player, and he can certainly add something,” Avery said. “We threw him on because we were trying to win the game, and we thought he was the best option we had at the moment.”

While Fort Wayne remains goalless through two games, Avery doesn't consider that a concern at this point.

“Obviously you'd like to be scoring goals, and tonight far more than last week we had chances to do so. But the attacking piece is always the last thing that comes. We've spent so much time the last two weeks on our defensive shape, and I thought from that standpoint we looked very solid.”