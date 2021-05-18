2 area swimmers vie for spot in Olympics

Homestead senior Cameron Luarde will swim the 200-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

The trials are scheduled for June 4-7 with Luarde, a member of the FORT Wayne Swim Team, set to swim June 7. Coach John Gibson will accompany Luarde to Omaha.

“FORT Wayne Swim Team has a history of high achievers and Cameron is no different and will do an excellent job representing our team and Fort Wayne,” Gibson said in a release.

FORT Wayne Swim Team, for ages 6 through college, had two swimmers in the 2016 trials and one, Tristan DeWitt, who qualified for the 2020 Trials. He will represent Indiana University and FORT in this year's meet.

Colleges

Tech baseball gets upset win

Indiana Tech's baseball team upset No. 4 Olivet Nazarene 5-2 in the first game of the NAIA opening round at Marion. Yeshua Saint was 3 for 3 with one run and two RBI. Hayes Sturtsman pitched all nine innings with seven strikeouts and only allowed three hits. The Warriors face No. 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan at 10 a.m. today.

Football

Mathis joining Ring of Honor

Robert Mathis, the Colts' career sacks leader, will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor on Nov. 28 during halftime against the Buccaneers. He was supposed to become the 17th honoree last fall, but the ceremony was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broncos make historic hiring

The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. She's believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive in league history.

High Schools

Area signing

Wawasee senior Kameron Salazar will sign Monday to play baseball at Marian College.

Hockey

Komets' Boka called up to AHL

Komets defenseman Nick Boka has been called up to Ontario (Calif.) of the American Hockey League. While the AHL isn't having a full postseason, Ontario will take part in a Pacific Division tournament that begins with a play-in game Tuesday. The tournament must conclude by May 29. The Komets' regular season runs through June 5. Boka has three goals and 15 points in 36 games.

Miscellaneous

Boycott called for Beijing Games

Groups alleging human rights abuses against minorities in China are calling for a full-blown boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a move likely to ratchet up pressure on the International Olympic Committee, athletes, sponsors and sports federations.

Williamson in Bowen lawsuit

Zion Williamson's name has surfaced in court documents that are part of a lawsuit filed against Adidas by Brian Bowen II, who was at the center of the federal investigation into college basketball and never got the opportunity to play in college. Bowen went on to play for the Pacers and Mad Ants.