Veterans lead way at 1st Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS – The kids were at last quieted when Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened for practice. Experience mattered once again, and a trio of former Indianapolis 500 winners led the way.

Will Power ran 226.470 miles per hour Tuesday in a Chevrolet for Team Penske, followed by Ryan Hunter-Reay and Takuma Sato. The trio has combined to win four of the last seven runnings of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” and two-time winner Sato is the defending champ.

Baseball

MLB injuries

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is expected be sidelined for six to eight weeks because of a strained right calf, a setback that could keep him out through the All-Star break. ...

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball from Braves reliever Jacob Webb. He was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Rennie Stennett, ex-Pirate, dies

Rennie Stennett, the second baseman who was part of the first all-Black starting lineup in major league history and later helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, has died. He was 72.

Basketball

Bucks reserve injures tendon

Milwaukee Bucks reserve forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will miss the start of the playoffs after suffering an avulsion fracture to his right patella tendon in his team's regular-season finale.

Football

Ball State to play at Auburn in '25

Ball State will travel to Auburn for a Sept. 6, 2025, matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

High Schools

Luers pitcher hurls no-hitter

Bishop Luers pitcher Lukas North pitched a 7-inning no hitter in a 10-1 win over North Side. The Knights are now 18-6 and 11-2 in the SAC.

Hockey

Penguins even series at 1-1

In Pittsburgh, Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night. Jarry, who gave up four goals in the opener, picked up the first playoff win of his career as Pittsburgh won for just the second time in its last 12 postseason games.

Lightning go up 2-0 on Panthers

In Sunrise, Florida, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had first-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their Central Division first-round playoff series.

Red Wings coach gets extension

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman announced Tuesday the team is keeping coach Jeff Blashill, giving him a contract extension despite a five-year postseason drought and a career record of 172-221-62.

Tennis

Federer loses at Geneva Open

Roger Federer lost his comeback match after two months away, falling to Pablo Andujar 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 Tuesday in the second round of the Geneva Open.