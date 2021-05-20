Dixon fastest on 2nd day of Indy practice

INDIANAPOLIS – Ed Carpenter Racing, fresh off its first victory since 2016, brought fast cars to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with every intention of completing a sweep in its own backyard.

Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon was fastest Wednesday on the second day of Indianapolis 500 practice, but he was followed closely by the American combo of Conor Daly and Ed Carpenter.

Dixon paced the session at 226.829 mph with Honda power from Chip Ganassi Racing. Daly was second at 226.372 and followed by Carpenter at 226.103 in their Chevrolet-powered entries.

Rinus Veekay, who crashed during an open test at Indy last month and broke his finger, was 11th on the final speed chart.

It was the Ganassi group that was most consistent as leader Dixon was followed by teammate Marcus Ericsson, who sat atop the speed chart most of the day before fading to fourth.

Auto racing

Patrick to drive Indy 500 pace car

Danica Patrick was announced as the pace car driver for IndyCar's marquee event. She will drive a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible to lead the field to green on May 30. It will be the first Corvette convertible since 2008 to pace “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Baseball

On the diamond

Baltimore first baseman Chris Davis will miss the rest of the season after surgery to repair the labrum in his left hip. ...

St. Louis and Washington will return to full capacity beginning June 10 and June 14 respectively. ...

An unidentified Washington player who is vaccinated and asymptomatic has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Dave Martinez said. ...

Basketball

Fever beaten by Connecticut

In Uncasville, Connecticut, Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and the Connecticut Sun eased by the Indiana Fever 88-67.

Colleges

Black woman named Duke AD

Duke is promoting Nina King to become the school's next athletics director. The school's announcement means King will become only the third Black woman working as an athletics director in the Power Five conferences.

Football

Colts complete signing of picks

Indianapolis now has all seven of their draft picks under contract after signing tight end Kylen Granson and quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Knights name new coach

East Noble announced that Brandon Durnell was officially approved as the new boys basketball coach during the school board meeting on Wednesday evening. Durnell, 21, recently graduated from Spring Arbor, where he averaged 23.6 points and 11.0 rebounds for the men's basketball team this season. Durnell graduated from Homestead in 2017. He will also take over the assistant athletic director job.

Olympics

Sprinter Evans dies at 74

Lee Evans, the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Olympics, has died. He was 74. Evans became the first man to crack 44 seconds in the 400 meters, winning the gold medal at the Mexico City Games in 43.86.