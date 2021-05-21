Photo op causes 1st Indy practice crash

INDIANAPOLIS – A photo opportunity for Rahal Letterman Lanigan caused the first hiccup in preparations for the Indianapolis 500 when Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin nearly crashed Thursday trying to avoid the on-track stunt.

The track opened as scheduled for practice and defending race winner Takuma Sato slowed alongside Indy 500 teammates Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci for a three-wide photo opportunity on Indy's frontstretch.

McLaughlin saw the cars had slowed to a crawl ahead of him and adjusted his speed accordingly as he drove through the fourth turn. But Herta was completely unaware and had to quickly dive inside of McLaughlin alongside the wall to avoid a full collision.

IndyCar at the end of the session announced Sato, Rahal and Ferrucci will all be parked for the first 30 minutes of today's practice.

Baseball

2 members of Twins suspended

Minnesota reliever Tyler Duffey was suspended for three games and manager Rocco Baldelli got one game for intentionally throwing behind Yermín Mercedes of the White Sox.

Basketball

Hawks' Reddish to miss 1st round

Atlanta forward Cam Reddish is expected to miss the opening round of the playoffs as he continues his extended recovery from an ailing right Achilles.

McMillan fined over bias claim

Atlanta interim coach Nate McMillan was fined $25,000 by the NBA after saying the league is rooting for the success of the New York Knicks and implying his team may struggle to get calls.

Football

Tebow signs with Jaguars as TE

Tim Tebow signed a contract with Jacksonville and will attempt to revive his pro career as a tight end.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Homestead wins tennis sectional

Homestead defeated Canterbury 5-0 to win the Homestead tennis sectional. The Spartans got wins from Olivia Creech at No. 1 singles, Jenna Lewis at No. 2 singles and Ellie Cook at No. 3 singles. Homestead's doubles wins came from the pairs of Morgan Render/Madison Zitlaw and Anna Topmiller/Rhegan Zitlaw.

Dwenger wins SAC baseball title

The Bishop Dwenger baseball team beat Snider 3-2 to finish 14-0 in the SAC and win the regular-season title.

Hockey

New ECHL team announces name

The new ECHL team in Coralville, Iowa, which begins play next season, will be nicknamed the Heartlanders. The Komets are scheduled to face the Heartlanders nine times next season.

CORRECTION

Tennis player's name misspelled

Because of incorrect information provided to The Journal Gazette, the name of a Snider tennis player was misspelled in a story on Page 1B Thursday. The player's name is Aubrey Ankenbruck.