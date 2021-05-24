Báez blast lifts Cubs to 10-inning victory

ST. LOUIS – Jávier Báez hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to break a scoreless tie and propel the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 win over St. Louis.

Báez hit the second pitch he saw from Alex Reyes (2-1) 417 feet onto the center field batter's eye for his 11th home run of the season. It was just the second earned run allowed by Reyes in 25 innings this season.

Craig Kimbrel (1-2) recorded the final four outs to improve Chicago's record to 4-4 in extra inning contests.

Baseball

On the diamond

In New York, Aaron Judge walked against Liam Hendriks with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to overcome Aroldis Chapman's first blown save, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to six by beating the Chicago White Sox 5-4. ...

In Kansas City, Missouri, Carlos Santana belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Kansas City a 3-2 victory over Detroit. ...

In Cleveland, Kyle Garlick hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning off James Karinchak, and Minnesota defeated Cleveland 8-5. ...

In Cincinnati, Christian Yelich hit his first homer of the season and Kolten Wong had three hits, helping Milwaukee beat Cincinnati 9-4.

Basketball

Fever gets 1st win of season

In Indianapolis, Teaira McCowan scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jessica Breland added 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Indiana pulled away in the third quarter to beat Washington 89-77. Breland was 8-of-12 shooting and McCowan made 7 of 13 from the field for Indiana (1-4), which shot 51.6% overall and made 7 of 15 (46.7%) from behind the arc. Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points and Danielle Robinson scored 13 points and had six assists for the Fever.

Colleges

Irish beaten in lacrosse, softball

Maryland men's lacrosse scored 39 seconds into the sudden-death overtime period to beat Notre Dame 14-13 in the NCAA quarterfinals, which were held at Notre Dame's Arlotta Stadium. ...

Notre Dame softball was eliminated from the NCAA tournament after losing two games to regional No. 1 Kentucky by scores of 7-0 and 4-0. Junior Payton Tidd took the first loss, while Morgan Ryan pitched a career-high 6 innings in the second loss.

Golf

Eagle in playoff wins tournament

Logan Ryan was the medalist at the Ruoff Mortgage Hall of Fame Championships at Coyote Creek Golf Club after he eagled the first playoff hole. He and Garret Leeper both recorded 5-under scores of 139 after two rounds. Ryan recorded a field-best 68 in the first round. Rory Ransburg and Mark Rietdorf tied for third at 3-under.

LPGA results

In Williamsburg, Virginia, Wei-Ling Hsu eagled the par-5 15th hole creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory.

High schools

Chargers' coach wins 400th game

Carroll baseball coach Dave Ginder won his 400th game with the Chargers during Carroll's 4-1 win over Garrett on Saturday. Assistant coach Brett Windmiller has also been with the program for all 400 of those wins.