Julio Jones looking to get out of Atlanta

Wide receiver Julio Jones says he's ready to leave the Atlanta Falcons.

The 32-year-old star told FS1 “Undisputed” host Shannon Sharpe via telephone that “Oh man, I'm outta there” in a brief interview.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has been reportedly entertaining trade offers for Jones since last month. Jones initially requested a trade from the Falcons in March.

When asked where he wants to play, Jones replied, “Right now, I wanna win.”

Basketball

Appling arrested in fatal shooting

Keith Appling was arrested Monday by Michigan State Police in Chelsea in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night on Detroit's west side. The former Michigan State University basketball star was named a suspect in the shooting that left a 66-year-old man dead Saturday. Police say Appling fired multiple gunshots, then fled the scene in a Buick Regal, and a search ensued for Appling on Sunday.

WNBA coach offers apology

Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller, an ex-Indiana women's basketball head coach has apologized for making a disparaging remark to a referee about the weight of Las Vegas Aces post player Liz Cambage. In a social media post following the Aces' 72-65 loss to the Sun on Sunday, Cambage said Miller showed a lack of respect. The coach, while arguing whether a call should have gone the Sun's way, told the official she weighed 300 pounds.

Football

NFL looks into alleged comment

The NFL is investigating alleged discriminatory comments made by a team official to former Eagles and Chiefs assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung in a recent job interview. Chung, 51, also a former NFL offensive lineman, is Korean. Last week, he said that during a recent interview with an unidentified NFL team, he was told he was “not the right minority.”

Michigan might remove name

A committee proposed that the University of Michigan remove Fielding Yost's name from the campus ice arena after a review of his work, including his refusal to let a Black football player play a Southern school in 1934.

Miscellaneous

US goalball teams capture medals

The U.S. Men's National Goalball team, which trains at Turnstone, beat defending Paralympic champion Lithuania 15-13 on Sunday to capture the gold medal at the Trakai Tournament in Trakai, Lithuania. The U.S. Women's National team, which also trains at Turnstone, captured the silver medal. Both teams plan can to compete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games this summer.

Oiler suspended for clipping

Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald has been suspended one game for clipping Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley during Game 3 of their first-round series on Sunday.

Motorspot vet Max Mosley dies

Max Mosley, who shook off the stigma of his family's links to fascism to become international motorsport's top administrator and later made a stand as a privacy campaigner in response to tabloid stories about his sex life, has died. He was 81.