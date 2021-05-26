Fort Wayne FC gets 1st victory in friendly

Another home game, another goal for Fort Wayne FC. This time, the goal brought more history.

Ghanaian international Max Amoako's 41st-minute strike held up as Fort Wayne knocked off Erie Commodores FC, 1-0, Tuesday in a Friendly match in front of 635 fans at Shields Field, marking the first victory in club history for the hosts. The game doesn't count against league records.

“I've been waiting for this opportunity for a long time,” Amoako said. “Getting on the field today, I felt like there was something I had to show and I'm excited to get my first goal for Fort Wayne.”

Fort Wayne returns to USL action on Sunday against Oakland County FC.

Baseball

TinCaps fall to South Bend

South Bend scored six runs in both the sixth and eight innings to rally and then hold off the TinCaps for a 12-10 victory at Four Winds Field in South Bend. The TinCaps led 6-0 after a half inning another in the fourth, two in the seventh and one in the ninth. Jutin Lopez had three RBI and Ethan Skender had three hits for Fort Wayne (7-11).

Basketball

Fever beaten

Tina Charles scored 30 points, Myisha Hines-Allen had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 85-69.

COLLEGES

Award winners

Purdue Fort Wayne's Holly Anderson was selected as one of the five-member Horizon League women's golf All-Academic team. Studying communication sciences and disorders, Anderson held a 3.85 GPA in her undergraduate degree, which she received this spring. ...

Indiana Tech junior Josh Kline became the first men's basketball player in program history to be selected to the Academic All-America team. Kline led the Warriors in scoring (14.0 ppg).

Iowa's Bohannon hurt in assault

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon was recovering Monday after sustaining a serious head injury while being assaulted at a bar in Iowa City, the university's athletic department announced.

Golf

Apology given

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has apologized to winner Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for fans rushing onto the final hole at the PGA Championship.

LPGA announces new president

The LPGA Tour chose Princeton athletic director Mollie Marcoux Samaan as its commissioner. She is the second woman to lead it since its formation in 1950.

High schools

Spartan wins Crumback award

The Northeast Indiana Baseball Association announced that Homestead senior Carter Mathison has been named the 2021 Dick Crumback Player of the Year. Mathison will be honored at a June TinCaps game.

Bruins name girls basketball coach

Northrop announced Monday night that Katie Jackson will be the newest girls basketball coach. The Bruins went 9-12 last year.

Correction

Scoring wrong

The article titled “Offense gets going late for Knights” which appeared in Tuesday's edition misidentified the innings in which Norwell scored runs. The Knights scored five runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth.