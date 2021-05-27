8th inning costly to TinCaps in defeat

The South Bend Cubs scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to come from behind and defeat the TinCaps 5-3 on Wednesday at Four Winds Field in South Bend.

Fort Wayne (7-12) had taken a 3-2 led in the seventh on a Grant Little RBI double and a run-scoring single by Agustin Ruiz.

Sam Keating (0-3) took the loss for the TinCaps, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits in 11/3 innings. Starting pitcher Moises Lugo gave up one run on two hits in five innings, striking out four and walking one.

Luis Almanzar led the TinCaps' offense with three hits (two doubles). Justin Lopez added a pair of doubles as Fort Wayne lost its third straight.

Baseball

Ex-Mets coach gets suspension

Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by Major League Baseball through at least the end of the 2022 season following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations.

BASKETBALL

On the court

Indiana Wesleyan's Kyle Mangas was named the CoSIDA NAIA Men's Basketball Academic All-American of the Year. ...

Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson has entered the NBA draft while giving himself the option of staying in school. ...

Charlotte picked up the team option on coach James Borrego's contract for next season, said a person familiar with the situation.

Golf

On the course

The next edition of “The Match” will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. ...

In North Las Vegas, Nevada, Danielle Kang and Inbee Park made themselves right at home at Shadow Creek in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play. Kang won handily and Park tied Jennifer Chang.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Wawasee senior on All-Star team

Wawasee senior shortstop Kameron Salazar was selected to the IHSBCA North/South All-Star Team. Salazar will be on the North All-Star team for the games at the University of Evansville's Charles Braun Stadium on June 25 to 27. The North team will play a double header against the South team on June 26 followed by a single game June 27.

HOCKEY

Baptista named MVP of SPHL

Former Komets forward Mason Baptista was named MVP of the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League. He had 17 goals, 44 points and a plus-23 rating in 38 games for the Macon Mayhem.

FOOTBALL

Huntington North grad to Ball State

Ball State added seven transfers to its roster, including offensive lineman Damon Kaylor, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound redshirt sophomore from Huntington and Michigan State.

VOLLEYBALL

Tech assistant to coach at Trine

Indiana Tech assistant men's volleyball coach Will Dowdy resigned from his position to become the head coach of the Trine men's volleyball program.