FWFC co-owner sees new team as 'big family'

As a youth growing up in tiny Neddenaverbergen, a town of just a few hundred in the north German countryside, Dr. Erik Magner knew nothing of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Even after moving with his wife to the United States, when asked in 2005 to assist a struggling business in the city, Magner admitted his first question was “Where is Fort Wayne?”

Now a fixture in northeast Indiana, Magner is the founder and CEO of Meister Cook, which designs and manufactures custom food service equipment for large restaurant chains.

He is also the founder and one of eight co-owners of Fort Wayne FC, along with Vice President John Bellio (head of regional growth for Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group), DaMarcus Beasley (co-owner and brand ambassador), Mark Music (CEO of Ruoff Home Mortgage), Roy Carver and Drew Little.

Magner knows all the intricacies of the Summit City. He's helped bring together impact players from the city's two biggest youth clubs, Fort Wayne United FC and Sport Club, and seeing the support from the city at Fort Wayne FC's first two home matches both reminds him of his youth and confirms the club's path forward as a city fixture.

Magner will get a third glimpse today as Fort Wayne FC, fresh off a 1-0 win Tuesday in a friendly against Erie Commodores FC of the NPSL, returns to USL League Two play at Shields Field at 3 p.m. against Oakland County FC.

“I think we have something here,” Magner said. “It's a big family. This is what I remember, the camaraderie and helping each other and supporting each other, and it's respectful. In our club name, FC doesn't just stand for football club, it also stands for family and community, and we have it all here.”

To see that commitment to community building, one needs to only look at Magner's assembled ownership group, one that includes Fort Wayne United FC founder Tom Lapsley, as well as Michael Khorshid, a prominent fixture at Sport Club.

A glimpse at the club's staff also shows ties to both groups, as general manager Greg Mauch serves as Sport Club's assistant director of coaching, while Bobby Poursanidis, Fort Wayne FC's director of camps, holds the title of executive director of coaching and operations at Fort Wayne United.

Upon moving to Fort Wayne in 2005, Magner, who played competitive soccer as a youth in Germany, latched on quickly to Sport Club as a way to continue pursuing his favorite sport.

“When I moved to Fort Wayne, I looked to see where people played soccer and I found Sport Club,” Magner said. “We quickly came to know how beautiful the city is.”

And Magner continues to ask the right questions. Bringing in Poursanidis and Lapsley, who ran the Fort Wayne Fever, which competed in the USL PDL, Magner's able to use their knowledge to build upon the positives from that experience.

“He's a very ambitious individual, very energetic,” Poursanidis said of Magner. “He's a never-say-die kind of guy. He's just very passionate, and he's done a great job with the marketing aspect of the team.”

Mauch recognized that ambition from Magner as well. Mauch declined a dual role within the club as head coach and general manager initially, settling in to handle the roster-building aspect for Fort Wayne FC.

What's impressed Mauch the most about Magner? Getting so many people involved with building the sport within the city all on board.

“He's very passionate about this,” Mauch said. “I think the whole (ownership) group, there was enough soccer background in the group that they all kind of get it.

“The volunteers for (last Sunday's Inaugural Game) came from the soccer community. There was a time if you took all those guys out of the mix, you wouldn't have a crowd. Now, you need those guys to handle the crowd.”

With Valparaiso shuttering its men's soccer program following the 2019 season because of budget cuts, the opportunity presented itself for Fort Wayne to hire coach Mike Avery. As he explained, it was an easy decision to jump on board with Magner and the club.

“Coming into this environment, I've been blown away with how organized and detailed the group is, ownership and everyone else involved,” Avery said. “It's been really fun to see how this thing comes to life.”