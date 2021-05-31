FWFC earns draw with late goal

After surrendering a tiebreaking goal late in the second half for the second straight Sunday, Fort Wayne FC kept up the fight at Shields Field. Defender Will Harris scored off a corner kick in stoppage time to propel the hosts to a 2-2 draw with Oakland County FC.

“We got a point on the board, and it's a massive build on the first game we played (against Oakland County),” Harris said. “It just shows that fight and desire we have in the team to go and salvage a point. We're getting better with every game.”

With Fort Wayne FC (0-2-2 USL League Two) controlling play throughout the first half, the hosts received their reward in the 37th minute: Max Amoako worked free inside the 18-yard box of Oakland County FC (1-1-2), striking the ball across the keeper's face and tucking it just inside the far post to give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead in front of an announced crowd of 1,018.

Amoako entered the starting lineup after a goal in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Erie Commodores FC in a friendly.

“Scoring for the team is such a great thing, so I'm looking forward to scoring more,” Amoako said.

After scoring twice against Fort Wayne in Oakland County's 3-0 win May 9 in Clawson, Michigan, Nebojsa Popovic broke free on the left side of keeper Joe Bowles in first-half stoppage, forging a 1-all tie at the break.

Despite dominating huge stretches of possession in the second half, Fort Wayne found itself trailing late for the second week in a row; on May 23, Toledo Villa FC netted the winner in the 77th minute of a 2-1 game. Sunday, Oakland County's Louis Sala buried his chance in the 81st minute, capitalizing on a counterattack off a corner kick.

“We had better possession, better build-up play,” Fort Wayne coach Mike Avery said. “We looked very dangerous as we went forward. Our team is getting better each week out, but we're still paying for our mistakes in too costly a way.”

As chippy play ruled the game's latter stages, including an 89th-minute collision that saw players exchange shoves and coaches exchange words, Fort Wayne continued to press forward in search of an equalizing goal. In stoppage time, that pressure released as the hosts earned successive corner kicks.

On the second, Logan Lee pinged the ball into the penalty area and Harris found himself in the right place at the right time.

“You have to be to score a goal like that,” Harris said. “It just came up and I hit the post and I thought maybe not, but luckily it hit the inside and went in, and I was ecstatic with that.

“As a defender, it's not like I'm going to get many, so that's a nice one to score.”